Liberia: LFA Submits Witness List to Cas in Jubilee FC Appeal Case

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has formally submitted the names of its witnesses to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in connection to the ongoing appeal case filed by Jubilee Football Club against the Association, marking a new phase in a dispute that has gripped Liberian football for nearly a year.

In a letter dated October 16, 2025, addressed to Delphine Deschenaux-Rochat, Counsel to CAS in Lausanne, Switzerland, the LFA outlined four individuals it intends to call as witnesses before the Sole Arbitrator in the matter CAS 2025/A/11482: Jubilee Football Club v. Liberia Football Association.

According to the document, the witnesses include,Mr. K. Jlayteh Sayor, Sr., Counsellor-At-Law,Mr. Momo Kparteh, Liberia Business Registry,Mr. Emmett Crayton, General Secretary, LFA and Mr. Joel Freeman, Club Licensing Manager, LFA

The letter, signed by Cllr. Benedict A. Yarsiah, Legal Affairs Manager and Legal Counsel of the LFA, emphasized the Association's commitment to cooperate fully with the arbitration process, stating that the LFA "remains at the disposal of the CAS Court Office and the Sole Arbitrator" for any further information required.

Dispute Rooted in Club Licensing Controversy

The case stems from the LFA's decision earlier this year to fine and subsequently relegate Jubilee FC popularly known as the "Church Boys"after the club was accused of submitting falsified business registration documents during the 2024/2025 club licensing process.

Following a routine verification exercise, the LFA alleged that the business documents provided by Jubilee FC were not authentic and violated the association's rules and regulations.

In a communication dated January 2, 2025, the LFA imposed a US$10,000 fine on the club, citing a "clear violation" of the Club Licensing Book of Sanctions. The letter warned that failure to pay within seven days could lead to additional sanctions, including suspension or demotion.

However, Jubilee FC maintained that it had been misled by external agents and that the infraction was not deliberate. The club cited a November 26, 2024 letter from the Football Investigative Board (FIB), which confirmed that Jubilee had been deceived and initially recommended a lesser US$1,000 fine.

FIB Chairman Jacob K. Dayfell Sr. stated at the time that the board had considered the club's good faith efforts to rectify the issue, adding, "The Board acknowledges that Jubilee FC acted without intent to defraud and therefore recommends a reduced penalty."

Despite the FIB's findings, the LFA imposed a harsher fine and later enforced automatic relegation after Jubilee failed to pay the full amount on time, a move the club described as "vindictive and inconsistent with procedural fairness."

Jubilee Takes Case to CAS

Following an unsuccessful internal appeal, Jubilee FC filed a case with CAS in Lausanne, Switzerland, seeking to overturn the LFA's decision.

A CAS communication dated October 6, 2025, confirmed that the appeal, CAS 2025/A/11482, remains active and that a hearing has been scheduled for October 22-23, 2025.

The correspondence, signed by CAS Counsel Delphine Deschenaux-Rochat, invited both parties to confirm their availability for the hearing, refuting LFA claims that the matter had already been resolved.

In addition, CAS denied Jubilee FC's earlier application for provisional measures seeking to halt the start of the 2025/2026 LFA National League, ruling that the request did not meet the criteria for suspension. The decision, signed by Sole Arbitrator Harve Le Lay, cleared the way for the league's kickoff on October 18, though legal experts caution that the ruling does not determine the substance of the dispute.

LFA Faces Growing Scrutiny

The LFA's decision to proceed with the new league season while the CAS case remains unresolved has drawn criticism from football stakeholders who accuse the Association of "undermining due process" and "disregarding international governance standards."

Several football observers have suggested that the case reflects deeper issues of accountability and transparency within the Football House.

Veteran sports journalist Danesius Marteh also reported that CAS had previously rebuked the LFA for making "professionally inappropriate and unfounded allegations," after the Association accused the court of showing "sympathy" toward Jubilee FC, a claim CAS Director-General Matthieu Reeb described as "entirely without merit."

Uncertain Road Ahead

With the league now underway and the CAS hearing set for later this month, the outcome of Jubilee FC's appeal could have far-reaching implications for Liberian football governance.

If the club prevails, the LFA could face reputational damage and possible compensation claims, while a decision in the Association's favor would reinforce its disciplinary authority.

As football fans prepare to celebrate the return of league action, the shadow of the Jubilee case continues to loom large, a reminder that questions of fairness and accountability remain unresolved at the heart of Liberian football.