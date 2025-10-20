Liberia: LFA Executive Committee Approves Anti-Doping Measures

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has approved new anti-doping regulations aimed at promoting integrity, transparency, and fair play across Liberian football.

The decision, endorsed during the LFA Executive Committee's meeting on Thursday, October 16, introduces random anti-doping and breathalyzer testing for players and referees beginning with the 2025-2026 league season.

According to an official statement from the LFA, the policy aligns with international anti-doping standards and will include unannounced testing for prohibited substances. Match officials will also be subjected to random breathalyzer tests before and during match days.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to protect the game and ensure that Liberian football is free from any form of substance abuse," the statement read in part.

The LFA emphasized that testing will be conducted by an independent agency, and results will be handled with strict confidentiality. Any violations will be addressed in accordance with the LFA's disciplinary code and global anti-doping protocols.

Education and Prevention at the Core

The football body further reaffirmed that its anti-doping strategy will not focus solely on enforcement but also on education and prevention. The LFA said a series of awareness and sensitization programs will accompany the rollout of the new regulation.

"These measures are not punitive but preventive," an LFA official told FrontPage Africa. "We want to protect the health of our players, preserve the integrity of the game, and ensure our referees and athletes meet global standards."

The introduction of doping controls brings Liberia in line with global football governance practices under FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), both of which emphasize regular testing and strict adherence to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code.

Implementation Begins Next Season

The policy is expected to take effect at the start of the 2025/2026 national league season, with testing protocols and educational workshops being finalized over the coming months.

The move has been welcomed by several local football stakeholders, who described it as a "progressive and long-overdue step" in strengthening professionalism within Liberian football.

As Liberia's football community prepares for the new season, the LFA says its message is clear: zero tolerance for doping, total commitment to fair play.