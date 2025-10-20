Africa Needs Genuine Collaboration, Not Charity - - Gov Lawal

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has said that Africa is not in search of charity but genuine collaboration founded on mutual respect, fairness, and shared values.

A statement issued by the governor's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said Lawal made the remarks while delivering the keynote address at the Canada-Africa Trade and Investment Expo 2025, held on September 17 at the Toronto Marriott City Hotel in Canada.

The event, themed "Strengthening Canada-Africa Partnerships in Trade, Investment, and Sustainable Growth," brought together policymakers, investors, and business leaders to explore opportunities for deeper economic ties between the two continents.

He said: "If Africa is to realize its potential fully, we must recognize that development is not just a matter of national policy; it is also a function of sub-national action. While our Federal Governments provide policy direction, it is within our States, provinces, and Local Governments that the promises of trade, investment, and growth must be translated into tangible realities."

The governor explained that his presence at the event as a state leader underscored the crucial role of sub-national entities in driving Africa's economic renaissance.

"Sub-national Governments are the places where farmers cultivate the crops that feed nations, where mining operations either succeed or fail, where young people seek opportunities, and where investors look for clarity, stability, and fair return," he said.

Lawal added that Zamfara State is deliberately reshaping its governance and investment environment to attract responsible partners who share the values of transparency, accountability, and sustainability.

"Agriculture is central to our economy. With over 70% of its land arable, Zamfara could become a food basket for Nigeria and the African continent," he said. "We seek partnerships in mechanization, irrigation, post-harvest management, storage, and agro-industrial chains. Canadian expertise, paired with our farmers' resilience, can set a new food security model for Africa."