Liberia: Arcelormittal, Monrovia Breweries, Hooked for Violations

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken disciplinary actions against ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), and Monrovia Breweries Incorporated, two major companies operating in the country for violating environmental laws. The EPA's punitive actions, announced at a press conference in Monrovia over the weekend, signal a commitment to stricter compliance.

The EPA fined AML US$125,000 for river pollution in Nimba County and the iron ore giant has been ordered to pay a US$60,000 environmental research fee. Monrovia Breweries was also fined US$20,000 for waste mismanagement in Bomi County and issued an Environmental Restoration Order.

A third company, Elsin Transport & Logistics, was also hooked by the EPA. The company was fined US$8,000 for unauthorized waste disposal at the Wein Town Landfill without EPA oversight.

Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, the EPA Executive Director, has emphasized the importance of upholding environmental regulations to protect communities and ecosystems.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Announcing the actions at a Friday press briefing, Dr. Yarkpawolo said the Agency "will enforce the law without fear or favor," and is intensifying investigations, oversight, and public disclosure to protect communities and ecosystems.

Following the offloading of 17 containers of palm kernel shells from Nigeria in September, Elsin was instructed to store the material pending approved disposal. A joint inspection later found two containers had been dumped at the Wein Town Landfill without EPA supervision, violating the Environmental Protection and Management Law.

The EPA levied an US$8,000 administrative fine. Elsin has engaged a certified waste firm to manage the remaining material under EPA oversight; additional sanctions will follow if payment is not received within 10 business days.

ArcelorMittal Liberia -- river pollution in Nimba County

An EPA field investigation on October 6 traced sediment-laden and contaminated water in Bonla Town to ArcelorMittal Liberia's Yuelliton mine after heavy rainfall caused a collapse of overburden stockpiles. Laboratory analysis found elevated iron, lead, selenium, and chromium, breaching national water-quality standards.

The company also failed to notify the EPA and affected communities within 72 hours and lacked an early-warning system for blasting. The EPA imposed a $125,000 fine payable in Government Account and a $60,000 environmental research fee to fund an independent assessment of the Viellie-Gbai river corridor. AML has 10 business days to comply or face further action.

Monrovia Breweries Incorporated -- waste mismanagement in Bomi County

Following community complaints from Blagai and Karnga Towns in 2024, inspections confirmed poor site management of brewers' spent grain, inadequate fencing, and uncontrolled leachate affecting nearby wetlands and creeks. Despite earlier commitments, the required corrective measures were not implemented by August 2025.

The EPA has fined MBI $20,000 payable in a government account, plus a $5,000 restoration monitoring fee, and issued an Environmental Restoration Order (October 16) mandating safe waste removal, control systems, land rehabilitation, and compensation to impacted communities. Non-compliance may result in suspension or revocation of MBI's environmental permit.

National environmental milestones

In addition to the enforcement actions, Liberia announced updated targets for greenhouse gas emissions reduction, received an Elemental Analyzer to enhance water-quality research, and will participate in COP30 in Brazil.

"Liberia's updated NDC 3.0, targeting a 64% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035, includes a 10% unconditional cut using domestic resources and 54% conditional on international support," he said. "The arrival of a €100,000 Elemental Analyzer donated by the IAEA to boost national capacity for water-quality and marine research."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The EPA ED also disclosed Liberia's participation at COP30 in Brazil next month with a national Pavilion showcasing the ARREST Agenda, climate commitments, and the Atlas of Natural Beauty and Wonders of Liberia.

Dr. Yarkpawolo highlighted the importance of accountability, partnerships, and continued efforts to promote sustainable development. The EPA will provide further updates on investigations and environmental initiatives in the coming months.

"These cases send a clear message: environmental violations will not be tolerated," Dr. Yarkpawolo said, commending compliant businesses and acknowledging the role of communities and international partners in advancing sustainable development.

The EPA will continue investigations and issue further public updates in the months ahead, he noted.