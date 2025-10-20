Nigeria: Genocide - Nigeria Needs Unity, Not Divisive Rhetoric - Ogun Imams

The Ogun State League of Imams and Alfas has condemned recent statements which alleged a targeted genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

The group described such claims as alarmist and unsubstantiated, warning that they could inflame tensions and deepen mistrust among religious communities.

In a statement signed by Imam Tajudeen Mustapha Adewunmi, Secretary General of the League, the Imams expressed concern that "reckless religious rhetoric could undermine Nigeria's fragile unity and worsen interfaith relations."

The body called on religious leaders to be more cautious and responsible in their utterances.

"We wholeheartedly support and re-echo the wise counsel of the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, who has cautioned against reckless narratives that may plunge the country into avoidable religious hostilities," Imam Adewunmi said.

The League noted that Nigeria's current security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping, affect all citizens regardless of their religious affiliation.

The body stressed that both Muslims and Christians have suffered losses at the hands of violent criminals whose motives are not religious but criminal.