Liberia: CDC Headquarters Construction Begins

The Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), former President George M. Weah, has broken ground for the construction of the party's new global headquarters, pledging that the project will symbolize unity, resilience, and the party's enduring commitment to the Liberian people.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Weah expressed gratitude to supporters, party leaders, and members of the construction committee, promising that the new headquarters will be completed in record time. He emphasized that while physical structures can be destroyed, the ideals and spirit of the CDC remain unshaken.

"The CDC lives in our hearts and minds. You can break the bricks and the walls, but we remain steadfast in our love and commitment to the ideals of our dear institution," Weah declared to a cheering crowd.

Weah thanked Madam Clar Marie Weah, his wife and former First Lady, whom he referred to as "Mother of the Blue Revolution," along with former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, the CDC Legislative Caucus, diaspora representatives, clergy, and political party leaders who attended the event.

The CDC leader also commended Representative J. Fonati Koffa, Chairperson of the Construction Committee and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, for his leadership in driving the project forward.

"This ceremony is a testament to our resolve to continue working for the Liberian people, irrespective of political, social, or religious affiliation," Weah said. "We are veterans, not destroyers. Let us remain resilient, recalibrate, and work hard, because the people of Liberia depend on us."

Weah assured the party's new host community of peaceful coexistence, promising that the CDC would be a "good neighbor." He described the project as both a physical and symbolic act of rebuilding after the party's previous headquarters was demolished under the current administration, a move that, according to him, strengthened rather than weakened the CDC's resolve.

For his part, Representative Koffa described the new headquarters as the beginning of a "CDC complex" envisioned to become a center of leadership and renewal for the party by 2029.

"On that fateful day when the government of Liberia destroyed our headquarters, their intention was to erase this noble party from history. But today, truth crushed to the earth will rise again," Koffa stated.

He said the new headquarters will stand as a symbol of perseverance and hope, adding that the project's completion will mark a new era for the CDC and its supporters both at home and abroad.

The party headquarters construction came following long-time negotiations fallout with the Bernard family, which saw their 20 years of stay come to an end.

This groundbreaking signals to multiple parties the importance of having your own party headquarters instead of rental property. The Congress for Democratic Change CDC), on August 23, 2025, experienced a bittersweet moment following their progress in acquiring new land for its own.

It can be recalled that on August 13, 2025, the six-judge circuit court ruled that the party should turn over the property comprising 4.2 acres of land belonging to the Estate of Martha Stubblefield Bernard.

The ruling was followed by an eviction notice, which saw the Congress for Democratic Change CDC being stripped out of their 20-year Headquarters with a mass demolition on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

However, given the state of the party, it has become the first grassroots or political party to have purchased its own land and is set to construct its own party headquarters.

Providing details surrounding the total amount and value of the project, the Chairperson of the HQ construction project, Grand Kru County Representative, Rep. J. Fonati Koffa, said that the total cost of the project is about 1.5 million USD, and is set to be completed in the next six to at most 8 months.

The groundbreaking ceremony witnessed several opposition leaders, including Senators, present. Namely Senator Thomas Yaya Namely of Grand Gedeh County, Senator Edwin Melvin Snow of Bomi, Senator Bill Traway of River Cess County.

Others include, Representative Yekeh Kulubah of Montserrado County District 10, Representative Jacob Debee of Grand Gedeh County District 3, and senior private citizens

At the event, former Vice President Dr Jewel Howard Taylor contributed $5,000 United States Dollars, which was followed by the CDC Legislative Caucus $100,000 USD. According to the Caucus Chair Senator Nathaniel McGill, each member contributed $5,000 USD, with Montserrado County District 14 Representative Musa Kamara donating the sum of $15,000 USD, with several other Partisans contributing both financially and materially.

As the ceremony concluded, Weah urged partisans to remain peaceful and hopeful. "Go home safely," he told them. "Do not be confronted by people who don't understand who you are. The CDC is the party of the people, and may God bless Liberia."

The groundbreaking of the CDC Global Headquarters marks a new chapter for the party, which continues to position itself for a political comeback ahead of the 2029 elections