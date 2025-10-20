Nigeria: #freennamdikanunow Protest Grounds Activities in Parts of Abuja

Many commuters were stranded as commercial tricycles and taxis could not access major routes leading to the central srea and work places.

A protest demanding the release of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday, disrupted business and vehicular movement around the Central Area of Abuja.

Police patrol teams were stationed across the district, stopping vehicles and diverting traffic. Some major roads, including those leading to the courts in the area stretching to the Three Arms Zone, were deserted as early as 8 a.m. after officers blocked access to the area.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

PREMIUM TIMES observed that access to the Federal High Court on the Shehu Shagari Way where a case relateiing to the protest was scheduled to be heard on Monday, was deserted. Only a few security guards and no litigants were seen around the coiurt as of 9.30 a.m. on Monday.

Many commuters were stranded as commercial tricycles and taxis could not access major routes leading to the central srea and work places.

Earlier on Monday, PREMIUM TIMES reported the disruption of the protest by the police around Transcorps Hilton Hotel in nearby Maitama District. Protesters, including human rights activist and Sahara Repoterts publisher Omoyele Sowore, a leading figure of the demonstrations, were scene in a video clip running a way from the protest scene upon a sudden burst of gunshots and firing of teargas attributed to the police.

The #FreeNnamdiKanuNow movement led by Mr Sowore seeks an unconditional release of Mr Kanu, who has been held by the State Security Service (SSS) since June 2021 while facing trial for terrorism related offences at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Mr Kanu faces charges stemming from his separatist campaign for an independent Biafra state. Authorities blame the agitation for violence and killings across parts of the South-east.

On Friday, the Federal High Court in Abuja approved the planned protest but barred demonstrators from marching to or assembling near sensitive government sites including Aso Rock Villa, the National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and Shehu Shagari Way.

The judge, M.G. Umar, issued the order following an ex parte motion filed by the Nigerian government through the Nigeria Police Force.

The suit listed the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the applicant, while Mr Sowore, Sahara Reporters Ltd, Sahara Reporters Media Foundation, Take It Back Movement (TIB) and Unknown Persons were joined as respondents.

The government sought an interim order to restrict protesters from accessing sensitive areas within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Mr Umar granted the interim order but emphasised that the right to peaceful assembly remains protected as long as demonstrators stay away from prohibited zones.

The court also directed that Mr Sowore and the other respondents be served immediately and appear for hearing on Monday (today) to respond to the government's motion.

Police Initial Wearing

On Sunday, the Nigeria Police Force issued a nationwide security alert ahead of Monday's protest.

In a statement, police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin urged all groups to adhere strictly to the court order.

"The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law and maintaining public peace in accordance with constitutional provisions. All groups, whether in support of or opposed to the ongoing agitation for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, are expected to comply strictly with the provisions of the court order," he said.

The statement warned that individuals or groups who use the protest to incite violence, carry weapons, vandalise property or engage in other unlawful acts would face arrest and prosecution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It added that the police would rely on digital evidence in investigating and prosecuting offenders.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, directed the FCT Commissioner of Police and other commands to ensure strict enforcement of the court order, maintain strategic deployments and protect lives and property.

Mr Sowore, who has been central to the planning and mobilisation for the protest, reacted to the police statement on Saturday, describing the demonstration as sacrosanct.

"I'm glad to see that the Nigeria Police Force have finally shown some respect for the constitutional right to freedom of assembly and protest," he wrote on Facebook.

He, however, criticised what he called the police's double standards in handling protests for and against Mr Kanu.