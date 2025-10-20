Liberia: Cllr. Gbala Applauds Boakai's Leadership On Transparency

Noted Liberian thought leader, Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala, Assistant Professor of Law at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia, and Founder of The Centrism Movement, has commended President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. for fostering an enabling environment that strengthens transparency and accountability across government.

Cllr. Gbala said the recently released General Auditing Commission (GAC) Audit Report on Domestic Debt marks a milestone in fiscal integrity, noting that its findings could potentially save Liberia up to US$705 million.

"This audit demonstrates what is possible when the presidency champions transparency and empowers institutions to do their work. President Boakai's leadership in this regard could save the nation hundreds of millions and rebuild public confidence in our financial management systems," He urged the President not to stop at commendation but to ensure swift follow-up actions on the audit's recommendations by all relevant ministries and agencies.

"The audit is only the beginning. The next step must be rigorous implementation of its recommendations. That's how we move from transparency in principle to accountability in practice," he stated.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Cllr. Gbala also commended Auditor General P. Garswa Jackson and his team at the GAC for their professionalism and courage, emphasizing that their work has strengthened the integrity framework of the Liberian state.

"Auditor General Jackson and his team have done stellar work. Their diligence proves that when empowered, Liberian institutions can deliver world-class accountability outcomes," Cllr. Gbala noted.

He concluded by calling on civil society, the Legislature, and development partners to support the implementation of the GAC's recommendations, ensuring that Liberia's domestic debt management remains transparent and sustainable.