Namibia: The Windhoek Legacy - African Union Commission's Special Envoy On WPs Galvanizes Action for the Next 25 Years of Women, Peace and Security

Windhoek, Namibia - On 17 October 2025, the global spotlight on women's role in peace and security shifted to Windhoek, Namibia, the symbolic birthplace of the landmark United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (UNSCR 1325). The two-day commemoration of the Silver Anniversary: "25 Years of 1325: Honouring the Legacy, Advancing the WPS Agenda" served as a critical inflection point, with the African Union Commission's Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Liberata Mulamula, leading the continent's strategic call for action.

Ambassador Mulamula, accompanied by her delegation including Ms. Ouriatou Danfakha, Ms. Josiane Darwatoye, and Dr. Sally Wangamati, was at the forefront of the high-level event, co-hosted by the Republic of Namibia, the AU, SADC, and the International Women's Peace Centre.

The commemoration was graced by H.E. Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of the Republic of Namibia, and featured an unprecedented gathering of African women leaders, including Former Heads of State H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde, and H.E. Catherine Samba-Panza. H.E. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Former Deputy President of South Africa also was in attendance.

Honoring Namibia's Pioneering Role

In her address, Ambassador Mulamula, speaking on behalf of H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, reaffirmed the AU's unwavering commitment to the WPS agenda. She specifically celebrated Namibia's pioneering role in initiating Resolution 1325 in 2000 and the tangible progress since.

She hailed the recent election of H.E. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia's first female President, as a "living testament to the resolution's transformative impact," showcasing how normative frameworks can translate into concrete political leadership. The statement also proudly affirmed Africa's collective progress, citing 37 National Action Plans (NAPs), 6 Regional Action Plans (RAPs), and established networks like the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) and FemWise-Africa.

However, the Ambassador was candid about the implementation gaps, emphasizing the need to move beyond symbolic representation. During her participation in the Civil Society Continental Forum on WPS, she issued a fierce challenge: "We cannot celebrate 25 years of UNSCR 1325 while watching women remain disproportionately targeted by conflict and systematically excluded from peace tables. The time for symbolic inclusion is over; we must enforce accountability."

The Windhoek+25 Call to Action

The conference culminated in the adoption of the Windhoek+25 Declaration, presented as a "Call to Action" for the next quarter-century. The Declaration urges Member States and partners to:

Renew the spirit of the WPS Agenda and transform its legacy into practical action.

Empower young women and men to ensure intergenerational collaboration and sustainable peace.

Strengthen women's leadership across all sectors--mediation, security, and policymaking.

Expand Africa's leadership in addressing emerging challenges like climate change, technology, and displacement.

These priorities were reinforced by the Continental Call to Action, which focused on three non-negotiable pillars: Amplify women's voices across all governance levels; Invest in women's leadership as a strategic pillar of peace; and strengthen institutional accountability for measurable implementation.

Moderating High-Level Coherence

Ambassador Mulamula's participation was highly strategic, bridging grassroots activism with global security architecture. She moderated the high-level panel discussion with the Former Heads of State, titled "From Legacy to Leverage African Leadership and the Future of Women, Peace and Security," which set the tone for implementation.

Furthermore, she used the Windhoek platform to connect African action directly to global policymaking. Referring to the just-concluded Joint High-Level AUPSC-UNSC-EU PSC Session on WPS in Brussels, the Ambassador stated: "These joint sessions are about forging strategic coherence and global solidarity. They send a powerful, unified signal that, from Addis Ababa to New York and Brussels, we stand together against any attempt to roll back women's rights in conflict settings. We are using the 25th anniversary not for reflection alone, but for a global renewal of action."

In a powerful demonstration of the continent's commitment to the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda, the e-book "SHE Stands for Peace: 25 Stories in Celebration of 25 Years of UNSCR 1325" was officially launched amid the commemoration of the Silver Anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 (Windhoek+25).

The launch, supported by the African Union Commission (AUC) and the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU), served as a poignant centerpiece of the high-level events held in Windhoek, Namibia, in October 2025. The publication honors the enduring impact of African women across conflict prevention, peace mediation, and post-conflict recovery.

A Transition Focused on Transformation

The closing session featured tributes to the outgoing AU Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, Ms. Bineta Diop, for her transformative leadership and a warm welcome to the newly appointed Envoy, signaling a transition rooted in continuity and deep political experience. Closing remarks from other leaders, including Former Presidents Sirleaf, Zewde, and Samba-Panza, all echoed the need to shift from aspiration to enforceable implementation, underscoring the importance of integrity, values, and seriousness in the next phase of the WPS agenda.

From Windhoek to World Stage--The Era of Accountability

The Windhoek+25 Commemoration was more than a celebration; it was a defining moment for the African continent to assert its global leadership in peace and security. The legacy of 1325 is now securely anchored in the necessity of action, accountability, and intergenerational solidarity.

As the Silver Anniversary concludes in the birthplace of the resolution, the message delivered by Ambassador Mulamula is clear: the next 25 years must be defined by transformative leadership--ensuring that peace is truly inclusive, just, and lasting across every community in Africa.