Nigeria: 10 Clubs for Gov Diri Women Pre-Season Football Tournament

Ten female teams across Nigeria are jostling for glory in the inaugural Governor Douye Diri Women Pre-season Football Tournament in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The 10 teams comprising eight Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) sides and two non-league teams, will test their strength in the competition which is aimed at preparing the clubs for the new season.

The pre-season tournament which is scheduled to end on October 25 kicked off yesterday with the opening match between Bayelsa Queens and Delta Queens.

In the first match, played at the Government House field, Bayelsa Queens piped Delta Queens 1-0, to start the tournament on a promising note.

According to the draws, the competition would be played in two groups of "A" and "B" with five teams in each group.

Group A has hosts, Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa, Delta Queens FC, Rivers Angels FC, Imo Strikers FC and Nasarawa Amazons while the clubs in group B are Bayelsa Princesses FC, FC Robo, Abia Angels FC, Edo Queens FC and Heartland Queens FC of Owerri.

The chairman of Bayelsa Queens football club, who doubles as the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Pastor Robin Apreala, assured the teams of fairness throughout the tournament, urging the referees to be professional in the discharge of their duties.