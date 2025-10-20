Liberia: Over L$2.4m Drugs Seized

GBARNGA — The Bong County Detachment of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has announced seven major drug arrests, with a total street value estimated at US$12,068.50 or its Liberian dollar equivalent of L$2,413,700.

Speaking to reporters in Gbarnga on Thursday, October 16, 2025, the County Commander, Thomas Saye, said the arrests were made in a series of coordinated operations across Bong County with strong support from community informants. The operations led to the seizure of heroin, cocaine, tramadol, and marijuana from several suspects who are now in pre-trial detention at the Gbarnga Central Prison.

According to Commander Saye, among those arrested was 40-year-old Veselee Tokpah, a well-known drug dealer in Gbarnga, caught with 32 grams of heroin valued at US$1,007.28. Another suspect, Mohammed Kamara, 29, was arrested at the Salala checkpoint with narcotics worth L$120,000, while George Kollie, 20, was detained at the same checkpoint for possession of tramadol valued at L$901,180.

He added that Emmanuel Mulbah, 29, was apprehended at the Lofa parking area with drugs concealed in a money changer's box, while a female suspect was found in possession of heroin valued at US$4,063.05 (L$812,700). Other arrests included Aaron Themah, 39, picked up in Sanoyea District for selling marijuana, and Dion Douglie, 29, caught at the Salala checkpoint with heroin and cocaine worth US$2,549 (L$509,800).

Commander Saye attributed the success of the operations to intelligence sharing from community residents, emphasizing that collaboration between citizens and law enforcement remains crucial in combating the illegal drug trade. "Our work depends on the cooperation of the people. Those selling drugs live among community members, and without information from locals, it's difficult to succeed," he said.

Despite the progress, Saye highlighted major logistical challenges facing the DEA in Bong County, including the lack of operational vehicles and limited resources to transport suspects to court and prison facilities. He called on the Ministry of Justice and other relevant agencies to provide adequate support to enhance the agency's effectiveness.

Commander Saye, who was recently reassigned to Bong County, vowed to restore integrity within the local DEA ranks. He assured citizens that his leadership would not tolerate any officer found associating with drug dealers or engaging in corrupt practices. "We are building a credible DEA--one that works for the people, not with the cartels," he declared.

He also urged the public to remain vigilant and continue reporting suspicious drug activities to the agency while assuring them of confidentiality and safety.