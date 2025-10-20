Nigeria: NPFL - Kano Pillars Suspend Technical Adviser, Chief Coach

The management of Kano Pillars Football Club has announced the suspension of the team's Technical Adviser, Ogenyi Evans, and Chief Coach, Ahmed Garba.

The suspension, it said, follows what it described as the club's unsatisfactory performance in the ongoing 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

In a statement issued by the club's Media and Communications Directorate on Monday in Kano, the management said the suspension which is with immediate effect, is aimed at repositioning the team for better results.

According to the management, the team played eight league matches so far, securing only two wins, two draws, and suffering four defeats, a record the management considers below expectations.

"In the interim, former club captain and Assistant Coach, Mr Gambo Muhammad, alongside Goalkeeping Coach, Mr Suleiman Shuaibu, will take charge of the team's technical responsibilities," the management said.

It added that Coach Garzali Muhammad from the Junior Pillars will also join the interim team in an ad-hoc capacity pending further directives from the club's hierarchy.

The management expressed appreciation to the club's supporters for their continued loyalty and assured them that necessary measures were being taken to restore the team's winning spirit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kano Pillars have been sanctioned by the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) following incidents of crowd trouble during their recent home match against Shooting Stars.

As part of the punishment, the club will play their next 10 home matches in Katsina behind closed doors, while also facing a ₦9.5 million fine. In addition, the NPFL deducted three points and three goals from the team's total for the ongoing 2025/2026 season.

NAN reports that Pillars suffered a 2-1 defeat to newly promoted Barau FC in their Match Day 9 encounter of the NPFL at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, which serves as Barau FC's adopted home ground.

Veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali opened scoring for Pillars in the 20th minute, but Barau FC's Ibrahim Yahaya equalised from the penalty spot , his fourth goal of the season before Stanley Okafor Oganbor netted the winner in the 75th minute to seal victory for the visitors.

The result and subsequent sanctions have intensified pressure on the club's technical crew and management as the team continues to struggle for consistency in the ongoing campaign.

Kano Pillars which played nine games, occupy 20th position in the league standing.

