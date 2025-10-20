Nigeria: CSOs Fault National Assembly On Proposed Gaming Bill

Executive director of the Coalition for Good Governance, Nelson Ekujumi, has called on the Senate to reject the proposed controversial Central Gaming Bill.

In his address, delivered on behalf of over 86 civil societies and self-determination groups, Ekujumi countered the bill, which seeks to re-establish federal control over lottery and gaming activities.

According to him, the recently passed bill by the House of Representatives, now before the Senate for consideration, has drawn sharp rebuke from civil society leaders across the nation.

In the address titled "National Assembly, Stop This Voyage of Legislative Rascality," Ekujumi emphasised that the National Assembly is on the verge of undermining a binding judgment of the Supreme Court, which had, in November 2024, ruled that the federal legislature lacks the constitutional authority to regulate lottery activities across the states.

"Our interest in this matter was provoked by the realisation that institutions saddled with the sacred responsibility of law-making must not be allowed to descend from the noble pedestal of upholding the rule of law to one of law-breaking irresponsibility," Ekujumi stated.

He referenced the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling, which struck out the National Lottery Act of 2005, declaring it unconstitutional, saying the court held that lottery regulation falls solely within the purview of individual state legislatures and not the National Assembly, except for the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the ruling resulted from a legal challenge filed by Lagos and several other states, asserting that the federal legislature had overstepped its constitutional bounds.

Ekujumi asserted that the House of Representatives' and now the Senate's attempt to reintroduce federal control through the Central Gaming Bill amounts to an assault on Nigeria's democracy, constitution, and national security.

The coalition demanded that the Senate immediately halt all legislative proceedings on the bill and decline concurrence.

He said, "The Senate now has a golden opportunity to retrace its steps and avoid sailing into the waters of lawlessness"

He further called on the House of Representatives to issue an unreserved apology to Nigerians for its irresponsible and unconstitutional passage of a vexatious bill.

However, Ekujumi, on behalf of the CSOS, gave a clear warning to the executive arm of government, stating that civil society will also pressure the President to reject the bill if it reaches his desk.

"If this illegal bill is transmitted to the President, we will not hesitate to expand our advocacy. The President must be made aware that this act directly contravenes a valid Supreme Court judgment and the Constitution," he said.