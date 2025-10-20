Liberia: Minister Nuetah Engages FAO Director-General to Advance Liberia's Agricultural Transformation

Rome — Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah has met with the Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Dr. Qu Dongyu, on the sidelines of the World Food Forum and World Food Day celebrations held at FAO Headquarters in Rome.

The bilateral meeting focused on strengthening FAO-Liberia collaboration, advancing key agricultural programs, and mobilizing new investment opportunities to accelerate Liberia's agricultural transformation.

During the discussions, Minister Nuetah presented the progress made by the Government of Liberia under President H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., highlighting the successful operation of the Liberia Agriculture Situation Room, an innovation he described as central to data-driven decision-making and coordination in the sector.

Dr. Qu Dongyu commended Liberia for its leadership and innovation, noting that the Situation Room has become "a model of best practice" and a source of inspiration for other countries. He lauded Liberia's commitment to using technology and coordination to drive agricultural growth.

Minister Nuetah expressed deep appreciation for FAO's continued support and reaffirmed Liberia's dedication to strengthening cooperation under two key frameworks - the One Country One Priority Product (OCOP) initiative and the Hand-in-Hand Initiative. He further updated the Director-General on ongoing work with FAO Chief Economist Mr. Máximo Torero and his team to organize a Liberia Agricultural Investment Forum in early 2026.

The Minister also briefed Dr. Qu on preparations for the launch of Coffee Liberica under the OCOP initiative in December 2025, and formally invited him to attend the event. The FAO Director-General warmly accepted the invitation.

Discussions also explored attracting new investors from China and Europe, promoting value-chain development, and establishing regional agricultural distribution centers to strengthen Liberia's role in regional food trade.

These engagements have opened new pathways for collaboration and investment, with tangible outcomes expected in the coming months, starting with the OCOP launch in December, the Agricultural Investment Forum in early 2026, and Liberia's progress presentation at the 2026 World Food Forum.

Minister Nuetah also briefed Dr. Qu of his upcoming meeting with the Minister of Agriculture of China, in line with efforts to deepen agricultural and investment cooperation between the two countries.

In a related development, Minister Nuetah also held productive bilateral engagements with the World Bank, African Development Bank, Saudi Agricultural Fund, and several FAO technical divisions, as well as private sector partners such as Bayer, aimed at expanding investment and technology transfer in Liberia's agriculture sector.

Dr Nuetah also participated in the inauguration of the Food and Agriculture Museum, opened by the FAO Director-General and H.E. Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic. The Museum, the first ever created by a UN agency, celebrates global agricultural innovation and aligns with Liberia's own vision of promoting transformation through innovation, culture, and knowledge sharing.