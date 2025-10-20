Liberia: LBS Management Apologies to Senator Kogar for Misinformation

Monrovia — The Management of the State-owned, Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) has issued a formal apology to Nimba County Senator, Samuel G. Kogar for misinformation and reputational injury.

LBS apology stands from Senator Kogar objection to a News Article carried on the station's language program in Mano and Gio by the language announcer (Milton Gondoun) on 4th and 6th October, 2025 - claiming that him, Samuel G. Kogar, have arranged to sell properties of the Late Senator Prince Y. Johnson.

In his rejection to the article, the Nimba County Senator pointed out that the reportage is not only unfounded and misrepresentation of the fact, but lacks substance of truth and constitutes a gross mischaracterization of the facts.

Senator Kogar went on to state that following this "malicious News Article", the public including his citizens and other citizenry have expressed concerns and dismay, thus putting his reputation for public scrutiny for the wrong reasons.

He registered that the consequences of such erroneous reportage are not inconsequential; by insinuating or fabricating an expression that he has not harbor, adding it is injurious not only to my integrity, but also to my relationship with the Late Senator's family and by extension, the people of Nimba County that I have vowed to represent with utmost integrity and within the legal ambiance concomitantly".

Senator Kogar: "Accordingly, and with due courtesy, I do hereby formally and unequivocally demand The Liberia Broadcasting System to issue a full, unconditional and unqualified retraction of its News Article being announced by Mr.

Milton Gondoun, who produced the Language Program in both Mano and Gio on the 4th and 6th October, 2025 respectively".

In response to Senator Kogar's objection, the management of the Liberia Broadcasting System in an official apology under the signature of Director General, Mr. Eugene L. Fahngon, revealed that following a thorough investigation conducted by an independent three-member panel, the Liberia Broadcasting System has reached the decisions, that said broadcast has been formally retrieved from all LBS platforms and archives to prevent further circulation, and disciplinary action has been taken against the staff directly involved in the production and airing of the report for violating institutional editorial and ethical standards.

The LBS at the same time extended its sincere apologies to Hon. Samuel G. Kogar, for the misinformation and any reputational injury caused by the broadcast and at the same time expressed its commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalisms, accuracy, and accountability in all its programs, noting

"Management assures you that corrective measures have been instituted to prevent the recurrence of said incidents in the future".

Senator Kogar has also acknowledged the swift actions taken by the LBS

Management which he added is intended to uphold the ethic of good journalism and for taking punitive action against its producer for his failure to follow the tenet of the journalism profession.