Liberia: Enthusiasm Builds As CDC Breaks Ground for 'State-of-the-Art' Headquarters in Congo Town

Monrovia — The Congress for Democratic Change and by extension, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has had its hollows over the last two years, but that has not deterred its die-hard partisans and supporters who trooped in their numbers to grace the official groundbreaking ceremony of their new party headquarters.

After being hit the biggest political blow in 2023 by losing power to the Unity Party (UP), the party suffered displacement following the demolition of its previous national headquarters on August 23, 2023 after losing a legal battle to its landlords.

But despite all these, partisans remained upbeat of the dawning of a new day with hope of making a political comeback in 2029. Hence, on the outcome of this belief, thousands of CDCIANS and "Weahcians" in oneness and solidarity, converged on their proposed new home on the Tubman Boulevard in Congo Town to celebrate what many of them consider as a new chapter in the party's political history.

On their gathering on Saturday, they sang their party's old and new songs of hope and renewed vigor of making a comeback to state power four years from now.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Former President Weah Rallies CDCians Unity, Reaffirms Commitment

In a power message delivered to the mass gathering of partisans, former President George Manneh Weah renewed his vow to rebuild the new CDC national headquarters "in record time," in a state-of-the-art fashion.

In a jab thrown at the ruling UP, the former Liberian leader opined that the CDC is a builder, while the 'they are destroyers', and as such, they are undeterred with all eyes set on 2029 - the CDC's major goal for now.

In an appealing message of inspiration to CDCIANS and "Weahcians", former President Weah propounded that the CDC spirit is birthed within the blood of partisans and not the walls that had been destroyed.

"If you like, you can go and break all the walls - break all the physical structures, but you can't break the CDC because the spirit is within. For us, we build, not destroy. And so, we build, they break, they break, we build - that's what we are noted for," he told the gathering amid cheers from partisans and supporters.

"The CDC is not in the walls of the structure. The CDC lives in our hearts and minds. So, you can break the bricks; you can break the walls; but we remain standing, steadfast in our love and commitment to the ideals of our dear institution. The party is supreme; the CDC is supreme," Weah declared.

According to him, the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new CDC national headquarters is a testament to the party's resolve and commitment to work for the Liberian people, irrespective of their political, religious, and social affiliations.

"Despite the disregard for the rule of law by the Unity Party government, people continue to support us. Our nation has seen many breakdowns, but we are builders, not destroyers. The bricks we lay, we lead -- they follow," he added.

Weah also urged partisans to remain resilient and united in what he described as a national effort to rescue Liberia from "charlatans and mountebanks."

"Let us work hard, because the Liberian people depend on us to deliver them from the hands of charlatans and mountebanks," he said.

Koffa's Confidence for 2029

Speaking earlier, the CDC Headquarters Construction Committee Chair, former Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, expressed optimism of the CDC's return to power in 2029, noting that the new headquarters would be a powerful symbol of former President George Weah's anticipated return to power.

He said the new complex will stand as a monument to resilience and revival following what he called the "unprecedented eviction and demolition" of the party's previous headquarters by the Unity Party-led government.

"This is a sophisticated edifice that will emerge as a symbol that truth crushed to the ground will rise again," Koffa declared.

"It is our vision that by the time we reach 2029, this entire area will be a CDC complex. It is from this complex that will rise the new mantle of leadership that the Liberian people will give to President Weah in 2029. We are witnessing an unprecedented juxtaposition of unmitigated power and naked greed."

Koffa accused the government of a failed mission to erase the CDC from Liberia's political history.

"In an unprecedented eviction move, the government of Liberia went to the headquarters of the CDC and destroyed it with the intention of erasing this noble party from the annals of history. But they got the opposite effect," he said.

Revealing 'A Chat with A UPist'

The Grand Kru County Electoral District 2 Representative made a startling revelation of a conversation purported to be a chat between him and a stalwart of the ruling UP recently.

In their exchanges, he explained how the UP supporter boasted of the best use of power by the UP.

"He said to me that UP knows how to use power."

"And I responded: If knowing how to use power means turning the police that should protect protesters into a shoot-and-kill death squad, we don't want to know that kind of power. If knowing how to use power means stopping motorcyclists from making a decent living after taking their insurance money, we don't want to know that kind of power.

If knowing how to use power means taking jobs from over 200 Liberians at the Ministry of Transport and giving them to foreigners so you and your friends can share the benefits, we don't want that kind of power.

If knowing how to use power means making times so hard that families can't pay their children's school fees or their rent, we don't want to know that kind of power.

If knowing how to use power means taking an oil deal from an American company, ExxonMobil, and giving it to one corrupt man so that a few can benefit, we don't want to know that kind of power.

If knowing how to use power means to lie, steal, and rape, then we don't want to know that power."

In a further jab, former Speaker Koffa added: "I know the Ministry of Ma Pa Cuss will get ready for me, but thank God my Ma and Pa are dead -- they will not hear it."

CDC Is Stronger Than Ever - Chairman Janga Kowo

The National Chairman of the CDC, Atty. Janga Kowo, said the party is not moved by the mere attack 'from the other side' but remains stronger than ever imagined.

Chairman Kowo indicated that the CDC, being a grassroot political movement deeply rooted in the power of the 'masses' cannot and will never perish from the history of the body politics of this country.

Contrary to sinking the CDC, he asserted that all efforts to silence its voice are only meant to make it stronger - because it has stronger and committed partisans than any party within the land.

Time to Help The CDC

Margibi County Senator, Nathaniel F. McGill, craved CDCians and supporters to rise up to contribute meaningfully towards the construction of the new headquarters project.

Senator McGill, who is also the Chairman of the CDC Legislative Caucus, noted that the party had long been there for its members and it's now time for members to reciprocate that favor in return.

"CDC suffered for you, it's your time to suffer for CDC, everything can't be the Standard Bearer alone," said the Margibi County lawmaker.

CDC Receives More Donation for Project

As the CDC scouts more resources to construct its new home, the official groundbreaking ceremony was also occasioned by a fundraising rally, wherein guests in attendance and abstention made cash donations and pledges towards the initiative.

The opposition Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), for instance, announced a fund contribution of Five Thousand United States Dollars (US$5,000) toward the construction of the CDC National Headquarter.

In a statement issued hours after the main program, the CMC said the contribution demonstrates its solidarity with the CDC and its commitment to fostering unity and collaboration among political institutions to strengthen Liberia's democratic values.

"The Citizens Movement for Change welcomes the CDC's bold initiative to construct its headquarters," the statement noted.

"This project represents progress, stability and institutional growth within Liberia's political landscape, and we are proud to be part of this historic undertaking."

The party further expressed optimism that the CDC headquarters project will serve as an e symbol of political organization and democratic advancement, inspiring other political parties.

CMC then reaffirmed its dedication to promoting development governance, and national cohesion, emphasizing that collective efforts among political acts are essential to sustaining Liberia's peace and democracy.

There were pledges and donations from also within - with members officials of the CDC also living up to the adage of washing over stomach while others bathing their back.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In so doing, former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor donated US$5,000 to the project, while each CDC lawmaker committed themselves to paying US$5,000.

However, District #14 Representative Muka Kamara promised to exceed the individual pledge by contributing US$15,000 to the project.

Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe Jr. donated US$10,000 to the CDC Headquarters project and pledged to contribute at every stage of the project.

CDC HQ Committee Extols Well-wishers, Vows Transparency and Accountability

For gracing the landmark occasion, the CDC Headquarters Construction Committee has extended heartfelt gratitude to partisans, sympathizers, and well-wishers of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) for their presence and generous financial support at the groundbreaking ceremony yesterday.

'Your unflinching support, dedication, and commitment toward this project are deeply appreciated. Thank you! We also wish to acknowledge and thank members of the opposition community who attended and contributed financially and materially to the project,' read a CDC statement.

According to the party, the participation of Liberians at the 'biggest occasion' reflects a spirit of unity and shared national progress, for which we are grateful.

The party points out that the groundbreaking ceremony marks a historic milestone in the CDC's journey to establish a central headquarters that will serve as a hub for strategic planning, community engagement, and party operations.

The Committee emphasizes its commitment to transparency, accountability, and efficient project delivery, ensuring all contributions are properly recorded and utilized toward the construction.

"As we begin the actual construction in the coming days, we encourage continued support from all stakeholders, including partisans, sympathizers, civil society members, and the general public, to ensure the smooth and timely completion of this significant project."

"This headquarters is not just a building; it is a symbol of the CDC's commitment to progress, unity, and service to the Liberian people. We invite everyone to remain engaged, monitor progress, and participate actively in making this project a success."