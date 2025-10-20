Liberia's Finance Minister Urges Stronger Collaboration Between Media, Government, Emphasizes Balanced Reporting to Bolster Investment Efforts

Greenbelt — Liberia's Finance and Development Planning Minister, Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has advocated for a constructive and ethical partnership between the government and the media. Addressing members of the Liberian diaspora press, he emphasized their role as essential stakeholders in advancing Liberia's development goals and investment prospects.

Speaking during the 13th annual convention of the Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA), Minister Ngafuan delivered a keynote address highlighting the interconnected roles of journalism, national growth, and economic transformation. He stressed that a responsible and impartial press is vital--not only for ensuring government accountability but also for fostering a favorable investment climate capable of propelling Liberia to a lower middle-income economy.

"To make the country better, we all must do better," Ngafuan declared, expressing his commitment to a more open and cooperative relationship between his ministry and the press.

Media's Influence: A Double-Edged Sword

Minister Ngafuan spoke at length about the media's power in shaping public perception and influencing national direction. Drawing on the philosophical idea of tabula rasa from John Locke, he acknowledged journalists' capacity to mold future leaders.

"You don't just do a good job for your media entity. You do so for society."

Yet he also sounded a note of caution. In an increasingly complicated information landscape--driven by social media, citizen reporting, and artificial intelligence--the lines between truth and misinformation can become dangerously blurred. Ngafuan criticized individuals who exploit the title of "journalist" while disregarding ethical standards.

"The eyes that are good enough to see the bad are also good enough to see the good," he noted, challenging media platforms that overlook progress in favor of consistent criticism. "If the eyes can only see the bad when good things are happening, either the eyes need to be checked or the heart is the issue."

Plea for Integrity and Fairness in Reporting

Minister Ngafuan called on journalists to remain fair and principled, stating that objectivity should not be mistaken for hostility toward government. He urged reporters to acknowledge achievements as well as failures, reinforcing that accountability and support are not mutually exclusive.

"When the government does condemnable things, condemn government. But when the government does commendable things, commend government."

Recognizing flaws on both sides, he pointed out that both media and government institutions contain "the good, the bad, and the ugly," and encouraged honest actors within each to collaborate for the nation's benefit.

Media's Role in Driving Economic Growth

Ngafuan tied his message to Liberia's economic strategy, introducing the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) --a comprehensive five-year plan designed to move Liberia's GDP per capita from $849 to over $1,050 and reduce multidimensional poverty by 10 percentage points.

The plan highlights key investment opportunities in sectors such as agriculture: Introduction of irrigation systems and mechanized farming equipment.

Infrastructure: Development of transportation links between farming areas and major ports.

Energy: A national power expansion under the Liberia Energy Compact 2025-2030, aiming to increase access from 33% to 75% and cut electricity costs in half.

Youth Empowerment: Launch of a $17.8 million Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank targeting 30,000 young business owners.

Electricity Supply: A partnership with Scatec, supported by the International Finance Corporation, to deliver 23.7 megawatts of power.

He emphasized that international investors closely monitor local media to assess political and economic risks.

"Investors analyze political and economic risks using press coverage. Your reporting shapes perception. Your credibility can either build confidence--or destroy it."

Vision for Collaborative Progress

Minister Ngafuan reaffirmed his intention to deepen cooperation with diaspora journalists, framing their role as critical to the country's success.

"We seek to forge a stronger partnership with you in the best interest of our dear country."

His remarks served as both an invitation and a challenge: for media practitioners to champion truth and balance, for government to uphold transparency, and for both to work together in steering Liberia toward long-term, sustainable development.