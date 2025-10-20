Liberia: Bunadin Magisterial Court in Nimba Turns Into a 'Death Trap'

Bunadin — The Bunadin Magisterial Court, located in District Number #8 of Nimba County, has long been in a deplorable and hazardous condition, raising serious concerns among magistrates, court workers and the general public who seek justice there.

For several years, this vital institution has been neglected despite the growing need for urgent repairs and upgrades.

The court building, situated in the hometown of Senator Nya Twayen Jr., a prominent advocate for Nimba County, remains in a critical state with no visible intervention or support to restore it.

This ongoing neglect has turned the Bunadin Magisterial Court into what many describe as a "death trap," threatening the safety and wellbeing of all who enter its premises

The structure suffers from severe physical deterioration such as leaking roofs, weakened foundations, broken windows, and inadequate sanitation facilities.

These conditions worsen during the rainy season when the court is virtually paralyzed. Rainwater floods the interior, causing damage to vital court documents and electronic equipment, making it impossible to conduct court proceedings.

This interruption delays justice delivery, adding to the frustration of court staff and citizens alike. Several magistrates have expressed fear and discomfort about taking assignments at Bunadin, citing unsafe working conditions and potential health hazards.

Court staff and visitors are equally impacted, often risking their safety simply to attend court hearings or perform their duties.

Since the administration of former President Ellen Johnson- Sirleaf and continuing to the present government, the Bunadin Magisterial Court has remained in this deplorable state without any meaningful rehabilitation efforts. Despite repeated calls for intervention, the authorities have yet to prioritize the urgent repair and modernization needed to make the court functional and safe.

The lack of an operational, safe judicial facility in this part of Nimba County undermines legal processes and community trust in governance.

It also reflects a broader pattern of infrastructural neglect in rural judicial institutions, which requires immediate government and stakeholder attention.

The citizens of Bunadin in District Number 8 and the surrounding areas continue to hope for swift government action to restore the Magisterial Court, ensuring it becomes a center where justice can be delivered efficiently, safely and with dignity.