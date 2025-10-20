Liberia: 'Don't Allow Hardship to Defeat You' - Ex-Senator Jallah Challenges Young Liberian Students, Graduates

The former President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate Armah Jallah has urged young Liberian students and graduates not to allow the huge challenges they are encountering to defeat and prevent them from becoming successful in the future.

According to him, Liberian students and graduates should see these challenges and hardship as strength to their successes.

He encouraged them to continue to strive and ensure that their current conditions and challenges do not determine their success.

Speaking when he delivered the keynote address at the second closing and commencement program of the Billy Town Public School in district 17, Montserrado County over the week end, Jallah maintained that young Liberian graduates and students must not allow their adversities or constraints to suppress or delay them from fulfilling their dreams.

"Many students in Liberia face daily hardship. Some give up while others arise. Sometimes you have to walk long distances under the rain to go to school or even barefooted; sometimes you study with candle lights or the Chinese lights which sometimes when you are studying the batteries finished; sometimes there is breakfast is not even there or when you come from school there is no food. But these difficulties are not a defeat."

He said these challenges are mountains that only "strong climbers" are needed to overcome. He noted that despite all these challenges, young Liberian students and graduates must refused to quit.

Jallah encouraged them to bear in mind that "only the strong will survive", and as such, they should persevere to become productive citizens in the future.

He stressed that there would always be difficulties, but young graduates should uphold the courage to endure those challenges.

He called on them to be hardworking and build practical steps towards become successful and productive to not only to their respective families, but Liberia and the world in general.

"We have to think and persevere to become successful. I want you to create positive habits; wake up early, set big dreams, set study routines and keep to it-it will help you develop and you will have a success story for Liberia and the world."

Jallah urged them to hold discussions with their parents, teachers or trusted and supportive friends or individuals if they are experiencing tough times to learn from their experiences.

He, however, congratulated the graduates for remaining focus and mustering the courage to complete their secondary studies.

"You felt some pains while you were in school but all those pains were just temporary. But there is something that last (from your studies) and that thing is the lessons you learned."

He said citizens should used the pains and challenges to build one another instead of tearing each other apart.