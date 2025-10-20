Nigeria: Again, Federal Government Places Ekiti, Osun On Flood Alert

19 October 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bidon Mibzar and Leadership

The federal ministry of environment's National Early Warning Center (FEW CENTER) has called on residents of Ado-Ekiti and Ijero-Ekiti, all in Ekiti State, to be on alert as well as stand ready to mitigate and avert any possible flood disaster around their environment.

A circular issued by director, Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department of the ministry, Usman Abdullahi Bokani, on Sunday, revealed that also in Osun State, the town of Ilesa will experience flooding due to possible heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding within the period of prediction in October, 2025.

While calling on relevant stakeholders, state government representatives to take note and bring feedback to the Centre, Bokani also advised citizens staying along waterways to take precautionary measures or evacuate from flooding environments in order to avoid being caught up in any disaster

It would be recalled that earlier this month, the FEW Centre issued additional flood alerts on some settlements within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

FCT, which has the highest number of locations on the list, was placed on alert at Mabushi, Maraba, Nyanya, Wuse1&2, Kuje, Guzape and Garki 1 & 2.

In addition to the FCT, the seven other States listed on the additional red alert were Adamawa, Anambra, Enugu, Rivers, Delta, Kebbi and Taraba States.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.