Nigeria: Again, Federal Government Places Ekiti, Osun On Flood Alert

The federal ministry of environment's National Early Warning Center (FEW CENTER) has called on residents of Ado-Ekiti and Ijero-Ekiti, all in Ekiti State, to be on alert as well as stand ready to mitigate and avert any possible flood disaster around their environment.

A circular issued by director, Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department of the ministry, Usman Abdullahi Bokani, on Sunday, revealed that also in Osun State, the town of Ilesa will experience flooding due to possible heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding within the period of prediction in October, 2025.

While calling on relevant stakeholders, state government representatives to take note and bring feedback to the Centre, Bokani also advised citizens staying along waterways to take precautionary measures or evacuate from flooding environments in order to avoid being caught up in any disaster

It would be recalled that earlier this month, the FEW Centre issued additional flood alerts on some settlements within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

FCT, which has the highest number of locations on the list, was placed on alert at Mabushi, Maraba, Nyanya, Wuse1&2, Kuje, Guzape and Garki 1 & 2.

In addition to the FCT, the seven other States listed on the additional red alert were Adamawa, Anambra, Enugu, Rivers, Delta, Kebbi and Taraba States.