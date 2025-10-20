West Africa: Ecowas Parliament Launches Drug Abuse and Mental Health Awareness Campaign in Monrovia

The Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has launched a major awareness campaign on drug abuse and mental health in Monrovia, Liberia. The initiative, which runs from August 4 to 8, follows similar outreach efforts recently conducted in Conakry, Guinea, and Freetown, Sierra Leone in June.

The Monrovia leg of the campaign aims to intensify regional dialogue and mobilize national stakeholders to confront the growing public health crisis surrounding substance abuse and mental health disorders in West Africa.

In an exclusive interview, ECOWAS Parliamentarian Orlando Pereira Dias of Cape Verde emphasized the urgency of the campaign. "The goal is to raise awareness and alert key stakeholders on the alarming rise in drug addiction and mental health issues across our subregion," he said. "These challenges are no longer isolated. They are spreading, affecting young people, families, and communities."

Mr. Dias further noted that the ECOWAS mission plans to hold extensive engagements throughout the week with ministerial representatives, healthcare professionals, civil society actors, young people in recovery, and local government institutions.

The campaign forms part of ECOWAS's broader strategy to strengthen regional coordination in tackling public health and security threats, particularly those disproportionately affecting youth and vulnerable populations.

As Monrovia becomes the latest host city, organizers say they hope Liberia will take bold steps toward building a more responsive support system for mental health care and drug rehabilitation. The ECOWAS Parliament remains committed to sustaining such efforts across member states through policy advocacy, regional collaboration, and inclusive community engagement.

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.