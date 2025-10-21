Nigeria: Presidency Blasts Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer for Joining Sowore-Led Protest

20 October 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Presidency has criticised one of the lawyers representing detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, for participating in a protest led by activist Omoyele Sowore in Abuja on Monday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on his X handle on Monday, said it was disappointing to see Mr. Ejimakor among a "small group of protesters mobilised in Abuja by Sowore."

Onanuga described the protest as "shambolic" and questioned the lawyer's professional judgement in joining the demonstration while Kanu's treason trial was still before the court.

"I spotted Aloy Ejimakor, one of Nnamdi Kanu's lawyers, among the small group of protesters mobilised in Abuja by Omoyele Sowore. I wonder what Mr. Ejimakor was thinking when he decided to join this shambolic protest," Onanuga wrote.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said the lawyer, as an officer of the court, should be guided by the principle of sub judice, which restricts public actions or comments that could prejudice ongoing judicial proceedings.

"The prosecution has concluded its case, and it is now incumbent upon Mr. Ejimakor and the other lawyers to mount a strong defence for Kanu. Rather than focusing on preparing a strong case, Mr. Ejimakor has resorted to extra-legal tactics, joining a career anarchist, to influence the process," he stated.

Onanuga added that such behaviour raises questions about the lawyer's adherence to professional ethics, urging legal authorities to examine his conduct.

"Ejimakor's action questions his adherence to professional ethics. Legal authorities should consider appropriate sanctions for the unethical conduct of the bearded lawyer," he wrote.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.