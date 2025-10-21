Nigeria: Lieutenant-Colonel, Others Killed in 'Foiled' Boko Haram Attack - Nigerian Army

The army said troops successfully repelled the attack but some of the Nigerian soldiers were killed during the battle.

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that a lieutenant-colonel and many other soldiers were killed on Friday during an attack by Boko Haram in Borno State.

Army spokesperson Appolonia Anele, in a statement on Monday, said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai foiled the planned attack by Boko Haram around Kashimri in Bama Local Government Area of Borno, killing several insurgents and destroying their camps.

Ms Anele, a lieutenant colonel, said the operation took place under the coordination of the 21 Special Armoured Brigade.

She stated that the troops acted on intelligence that terrorists were regrouping to launch attacks on civilian communities and disrupt socio-economic activities in the area.

She added that "the troops swiftly moved to the suspected locations and engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun duel, neutralising several of them while others fled with gunshot wounds.

"The operation also led to the destruction of identified Boko Haram camps."

Ms Anele, however, confirmed that the Commanding Officer of 202 Tank Battalion, Aliyu Paiko, a lieutenant-colonel, and some other gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the encounter. She did not state the exact number of soldiers killed in the battle.

She said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede, had extended condolences to the families of the fallen heroes, describing them as "patriots who demonstrated exceptional courage in defence of the nation."

She quoted the COAS as saying "their sacrifices would never be in vain. The Nigerian Army remains committed to pursuing all terrorist elements relentlessly until total peace is restored in the North East and across the country."

The army spokesperson appealed to the public and the media to refrain from circulating images of deceased personnel until their next of kins have been duly informed.

This, according to her, is to protect the dignity of the fallen heroes and the privacy of their families.