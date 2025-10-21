Nigeria: First Girls Education Summit Discourages Early Marriage

Maiden edition of Girls Education summit has celebrated reliance, courage and potential of girl- child who stood form in their pursuit to knowledge and skills nation wide.

The Summit also discouraged disproportionate challenges faced by girls, including early marriage that force them to drop out of school.

Hajiya Habiba Mohammed, Director, Centre for Girls Education, Zaria, stated this during the first education summit organized in Zaria.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The maiden summit aimed to honour the resilience, courage and potential of girls worldwide, as girls often face disproportionate challenges that forced them to drop out of school and face early marriage or become vulnerable to exploitation." She stated.

According to her, the Centre is celebrating the girls who refused to be defined by their circumstances, instead are using their voices, skills and determination to drive positive changes in the society.

"Every girl no matter where she comes from, deserves the chance to learn, dream and thrive, while the Centre believed that when girls are educated and empowered they don't just rise, they lift others up as they rise.

"We also believe that education is a powerful tool for girls to become agents of change, that is why our programme for girls and young women were empowered with knowledge, skills, voice and confidence to lead communities towards a brighter future." She stated.

The Director noted with delight that the summit has brought together girls from different projects implemented by the Centre to discuss progress, challenges and strategies for advancing girls education.

In his remarks, Barrister Mahmud Lawal Ismail, member representing Zaria constituency in Kaduna state house of assembly, disclosed that a bill is currently being worked out to provide legal backing for safe space in school.

He explained that the bill when passed into law, will help protect students against harassment, intimidation and any form of abuses within learning environment.

Ismail who is also the chairman, House Committee on Education, noted that the Kaduna state government had re-enrolled over 10,000 out of school children back to basic and post-basic schools under it's "Reach out-of-school children" education reform programme.

The lawmaker reaffirmed commitment to providing safe learning environment and girls child access to education for a better society.