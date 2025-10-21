Nigeria: Kano Court Orders Hisbah to Marry Off TikTokers Over 'Indecent' Videos

20 October 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

A Magistrate Court in Kano has mandated the Kano State Hisbah Board to arrange the marriage of two popular TikTok creators, Idris Mai Wushirya and Basira Yar Guda, within the next 60 days.

This order was issued following their appearance in viral videos that the Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board classified as "indecent."

The videos, which featured the pair in romantic scenarios, were deemed by authorities to clash with the moral and religious values upheld within the state.

While presiding over the case on Monday, Magistrate Halima Wali warned that failing to execute the marriage within the given timeframe would be regarded as contempt of court.

Additionally, the court instructed the Chairman of the Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board to oversee the implementation of the marriage arrangements.

The two TikTokers had faced court proceedings in recent weeks for allegedly producing and sharing obscene content online.

Mai Wushirya had previously been detained in a correctional facility after clips emerged showing him in what authorities described as "improper and humiliating behaviour" with his female counterpart.

The Censorship Board maintained that the videos violated state laws prohibiting the creation and distribution of sexually suggestive or obscene materials.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.