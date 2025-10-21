Liberia: Health Ministry Warns of Rising Flu Cases Across Liberia

MONROVIA -- The Ministry of Health has issued a nationwide advisory warning of a surge in seasonal flu cases, with Montserrado County recording the highest number of infections.

The ministry said hospitals and clinics across Liberia have reported a steady rise in patients showing flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, body aches, headaches, and fatigue.

Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. The virus spreads mainly through droplets released when infected people cough, sneeze, or talk.

Dr. Catherine Thomas-Cooper, Liberia's Chief Medical Officer, said children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease face the highest risk of complications.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We urge anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms to seek medical care immediately and take preventive measures to reduce transmission," Dr. Thomas-Cooper said.

The ministry recommended precautionary steps such as wearing masks in crowded places, frequent handwashing with soap and water, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and avoiding large gatherings.

In response to the spike, the government has strengthened disease surveillance across health facilities, launched public-awareness campaigns, and is coordinating with the Ministry of Education to enforce health protocols in schools.

Authorities assured the public that proactive measures are being implemented to control the spread, urging citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to prevention guidelines.