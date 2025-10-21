Africa: All of Africa Today - October 21, 2025

Nigerian Police Fire Tear Gas to Disperse Pro-Kanu Protesters

Several protesters in Abuja were dispersed by tear gas fired by the police as they demanded the release of separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently being held on terrorism charges. Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, led the demonstration calling for Kanu's immediate release. Police blocked major roads, causing heavy traffic and confusion. Kanu, who leads the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and holds British citizenship, has been detained since 2021 after being re-arrested abroad. Eyewitnesses said that police officers fired multiple rounds of tear gas at people who had begun to gather. The police also blocked major roads in the capital, causing heavy gridlock and confusion across several parts of the city. Amnesty International Nigeria raised alarm over reports that police and other security agencies used tear gas to disperse protesters, describing the move as a violation of citizens' constitutional rights to peaceful assembly. His trial continues after a court dismissed his legal team's bid to have the case dropped.

Tigray War Report Details Widespread Sexual Violence Against Women

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A new report by the Commission of Inquiry on Tigray Genocide (CITG) revealed evidence of widespread sexual and gender-based violence against hundreds of thousands of women and girls in Tigray during the two-year conflict. Rape, sexual slavery, and other forms of gender-based violence are described in the report as weapons of war. The victims ranged in age from two to 88, including nuns and religious women. Among the findings were forced impregnation, fistula, and HIV infection. Commissioner Yemane Zeray said the data was gathered through door-to-door surveys and interviews with survivors, medical experts, and community leaders. The commission called for independent international investigations and full cooperation from Ethiopian and Eritrean authorities, warning against politically influenced justice processes.

Cameroon Catholic Church Urges Calm Awaits Election Result

Cameroon's influential Catholic Church urged calm amid growing fears of violence as the nation awaited the official results of the 12 October presidential election. Opposition candidate and former government spokesman Issa Tchiroma Bakary declared himself the winner over 92-year-old President Paul Biya, who sought to extend his 43-year rule. Tchiroma's declaration was criticized by both the government and Biya's ruling party, with several officials describing it as illegal. The Constitutional Council has not yet released the final results. They have until 27 October to declare the winner. In a statement, the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon called for peace and stability. The clerics said they hoped that the official result would reflect the will of the electorate, and "nothing will be changed by any authority involved in this exercise".

Mozambique Ex-Candidate Denies Calls for Street Protests

Mozambique's former presidential candidate, Venancio Mondlane, denied calling for street demonstrations. The Mozambican police (PRM) issued a warning that citizens should not take part in demonstrations "which call public order into question." The caution came amid concerns about demonstrations following the widely disputed October 2024 elections. Mondlane instead urged citizens to "reflect on the country they wish to live in," coinciding with the first anniversary of the murder of his lawyer, Elvino Dias, and election agent Paulo Guambe. Dias and Guambe, an election agent for Podemos (Optimistic Party for the Development of Mozambique), were ambushed and riddled with bullets in a densely populated part of Maputo. The police claim to have made no progress in identifying the killers. Commemorative events were held in Maputo, where Mondlane hailed Dias as a hero and symbol of resistance, and mourners laid a wreath at Michafutene cemetery. A planned march in Sofala's Dondo district was banned. The Mozambican Bar Association criticized authorities for failing to make progress in the murder investigation, calling the delays "unjustifiable" and warning that prolonged silence undermines trust in justice and threatens democracy.

Sudanese Army Launches Air Strikes on Darfur Towns, Civilians Affected



Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sudanese Armed Forces carried out air and drone strikes in El Geneina, West Darfur, and Saraf Umra, North Darfur, causing civilian casualties and destruction, including a blaze at El Geneina's Government Secretariat and an ammunition depot. RSF-backed Sudan Founding Alliance officials condemned the attacks as deliberate assaults on civilians, calling them "acts of genocide," while South Darfur's civil administration head labeled the strikes war crimes. Heavy artillery and drone strikes hit Kadugli in South Kordofan and El Obeid in North Kordofan. Massive explosions were caused by the bombardment of weapons depots belonging to armored units in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan. The Academy of Health Sciences was hit by a shell, sending civilians running for cover. There were a number of houses damaged, but no casualties were reported. The Anti-Cyanide Committee in South Kordofan's Qadir locality reported a deadly cholera outbreak at the Tukoula gold mine in the Talodi area, where 23 people have died, and 145 others have fallen ill. Investigators suspect cholera, though officials caution that toxic mining waste could also be to blame.