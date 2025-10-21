Nigeria: VP Shettima Arrives Katsina for 2-Day Working Visit, National MSME Clinic

20 October 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Monday arrived in Katsina for a two-day working visit. His aircraft touched down at the Umaru Musa Yar'adua International Airport around 5:00 pm, a statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, spokesperson to the Katsina State governor disclosed. Mr Shettima was received by the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda; Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal Jobe; Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahaya Daura, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, along with other senior government officials.

Accompanying the Vice President were the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa; Senator Muntari Dandutse, representing Funtua Zone; and Hon Abdullahi Aliyu, representing Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency.

During his visit, the Vice President is expected to commission the newly completed dualized Central Mosque Kiddeis Roundabout Road and launch the Katsina Sustainable Platform for Agriculture (KASPA) a digital platform designed to connect farmers with experts, markets, and suppliers. He will also officially flag off the 9th National MSME Clinic, an event that brings together entrepreneurs, financial institutions, and regulatory agencies to boost small and medium-scale businesses across the state.

