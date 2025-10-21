Nigeria: MDCAN Begins 21-Day Warning Strike Over Salary Disparity

It warned that failure to implement the adjustment within the stipulated period would lead to an indefinite industrial action by its members.

The Medical and Dental Consultants' Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Awka, has begun a 21-day warning strike in Anambra over non-implementation of Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

The Chairman of MDCAN-COOUTH, Amaechi Nwachukwu, made the disclosure at a news conference on Monday in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the association is demanding that the CONMESS recently granted to resident doctors be extended to its members.

It warned that failure to implement the adjustment within the stipulated period would lead to an indefinite industrial action by its members.

Mr Nwachukwu said the association had earlier engaged the hospital management over their demand and received the assurances that the issue would be resolved.

He, however, expressed disappointment that the promised adjustment was yet to be reflected in the soon-to-be-paid October salary.

According to him, it is customary for any salary increment or allowance approved for resident doctors to be automatically extended to their supervising consultants.

"The consultants are responsible for training resident doctors and conducting medical research," he said.

"The current situation is unfair, and consultants will have no choice but to suspend research activities and discharge patients.

"We will also halt clinical demonstrations for medical students if the government fails to act within the given period."

The group commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for approving the Medical Residency Training Fund for resident doctors and for his continued efforts to strengthen the state's health sector.

(NAN)