Nigeria: In Meeting With Govt, UN Population Fund Vows to Support Reproductive Health, Gender Equality

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), yesterday reaffirmed its commitment to promote population management, reproductive health, and gender equality in the country, working with the federal government.

The newly appointed UNFPA Resident Representative, Ms Muriel Mafico, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, in Abuja.

She commended the ministry for its enduring partnership, describing it as a relationship that has remained strong for over five decades.

She specifically commended Bagudu's leadership, noting the agency's willingness to keep supporting Nigeria's population and development agenda.

Mafico said, "Context matters - we must design programmes that are culturally sensitive and community-owned. Our focus is to ensure that women, girls, and young people are not left behind."

She further assured that UNFPA remains committed to supporting Nigeria's reform objectives and the national census exercise, describing it as a vital tool for evidence-based planning.

The minister, however, welcomed the delegation and praised UNFPA for its ongoing support to Nigeria's development priorities.

Bagudu observed that the country's ongoing reform initiatives concentrated on ensuring that resources are directly connected to tangible results.

He said, "Our focus is not just on spending more, but on spending better. The ongoing reforms are challenging but essential steps towards sustainable growth.

"Development partners like UNFPA play a vital role in helping us strengthen that link between investment and impact."

He emphasized the importance of designing interventions that align with Nigeria's cultural and faith-based values.

He said, "Nigeria is a faith-driven society. Both the Bible and the Quran encourage responsible parenting and family life. When we reflect these values in our approaches, our results are stronger and more sustainable."

The Minister also invited UNFPA to contribute to the ongoing development of Nigeria's 2026-2030 National Development Plan, which aligns with the long-term Agenda 2050 framework aimed at creating a more inclusive and empowered economy.

He said, "We are finalising our next five-year plan, and we welcome UNFPA's input to ensure that human capital development remains at the centre of our national priorities."