Nigeria: FRSC Records Reported 6,858 Road Crashes in 9 Months

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Monday revealed that 3,433 persons were killed and 22,162 persons injured out of a total number of 6,858 reported road crashes between January and September, 2025.

It added that 2024 Operation Zero (15 December, 2024 - 15 January 2025) crash statistics reveal that 432 persons were killed; 2,070 persons were injured out of 533 reported cases of road crashes.

FRSC said the report showed a decrease in number of deaths recorded within the same period.

The Corp Marshal, FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, gave the hint during the flag-off of the 2025 Ember Months Public Enlightenment and Sensitisation Campaign in Abuja.

In another related development, FRSC, Niger State, has said that not less than 674 road crashes were recorded across Niger State between January 2024 and August 2025 while 688 lives were lost.

The Sector Commander Aishat Saadatu told newsmen in Minna on Monday the accidents also left 3075 people injured during the same period.

Giving a breakdown of the statistics Aishatu Saadatu said 419 crashes were recorded in 2024, and 253 accidents between January and August this year adding that 439 lives were lost last year and 245 dead in the first 8 months of this year.

Meanwhile, the Corp Marshal, FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, noted the records also showed the major causes of those crashes were linked to driver fatigue, overloading of persons, conveyance of persons in haulage vehicles and traveling with fuel in plastic containers.

According to him, "It is my pleasure to address you at this press conference which marks the flag-off of our 2025 Ember Months road safety sensitization campaign.

"The Ember month campaign is a yearly tradition through which the Federal Road Safety Corps intensifies its advocacy and public awareness on the need for safer road use.

"As we are all aware, the ember months is a season marked by increased travel, higher traffic volume and attendant rise in road crash injuries and fatalities.

"The theme reinforces the view that human factor is one of the major causes of road crashes. It also draws attention to the fact that drivers are largely responsible for crashes on our highways. Apparently, driver behaviour is a fundamental element in determining safety on our highways.

"It is expected that the 2025 End of year campaign will create the needed awareness and sensitisation for drivers to take up the issue of safety more seriously.

"Therefore, the choice of the 2025 End-of-Year campaign theme Taking Responsibility for Your Safety was deliberate and well thought-out.

It was carefully chosen to address road traffic infringements by drivers which were largely responsible for the previous road crash records."

The Corp Marshal, maintained that the violations include the following: Failure to adhere to road traffic rules and regulations; Speed limit Violations; Driving Under Influence (alcohol and drugs); Seat belt violations; and, Road rage; amongst other driver-related causes of road crashes such as the use of phones while driving.

He said: "In line with our commitment to achieve the desired outcome of the 2025 end of year campaign, Federal Road Safety Corps has mapped out the following actionable measures:

"Deployment of FRSC personnel and Special Marshals across major highways and crash-prone corridors nationwide; Free-vehicle check exercise to improve vehicle road worthiness

"Conducting motor park rallies and motorcar carnivals nationwide to raise awareness level of motorist and the general public; Organizing Townhall meetings to strengthen collaboration with transport unions, security agencies, and other critical road safety stakeholders for a seamless ember-months campaign.

"These measures, in addition to our routine enforcement operations are designed to raise awareness against reckless driving usually associated with the ember months.

"It is also expected that the implementation of these measures will significantly reduce the percentage of occurrence of road crashes and drive down road crash-related deaths and injuries," Mohammed assured.

According to the FRSC Niger State Sector Commander, 1803 people were injured as a result of the accidents in 2024 and 1272 passengers injured between January and August this year.

She attributed the crashes to over speeding, lack of respect for road signs and other road users as well as use of unserviceable vehicles.

Speaking ahead of the flag-off of the "ember months campaign" on December 15, Aishatu Saadu declared: "Human factor is one of the major causes of road crashes" adding that "drivers are largely responsible for crashes on our highways".

The Commandant said to achieve the desired outcome of the 2025 end of year campaign the Corps would deploy its personnel and special marshals across major highways and crash prone corridors in the state pointing out that: " mobile courts and stop overs would be constituted to address persistent causes of crashes".

"The Command urges all road users to prioritize safety, follow traffic rules and be their brother's keeper" stressing that: "Together we can reduce road crashes and make the ember months a time for joy not sorrow"

This year's ember months campaign has the theme "Take Responsibility for Your Safety; Stop Distracted Driving"