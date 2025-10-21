Nigeria: Regina Daniels' Brother Debunks Alleged Drug Abuse, Declares No Perfect Marriage

Samuel Daniels, a brother to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has debunked allegations linking his sister to drug abuse or misuse.

Samuel Daniels, popularly known as Sweezy, was responding to allegations made on Sunday by his sister's husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, who accused the actress of dabbling into drugs and consequently destroying his property.

Taking to social media, Sweezy shared a post on his Instagram page where he addressed the issues surrounding Regina's marriage to billionaire politician and senator, Nwoko.

Sweezy said the actress had never been involved in substance abuse.

He also hinted at challenges within the marriage, but maintained that he had deliberately chosen not to speak publicly about them.

He wrote, "No marriage without problems, but remember I decided not to speak. There's no perfect couple.

"Regina Daniels is not affiliated with (sic...) any drug abuse or misuse. She is not granting any useless interview or trying to (sic...) feed y'all timelines!

"Anything that (sic...) goes up must come down. Shoutout to y'all for your concerns, love, text and checkups. None is being taken for granted!"

The post sparked widespread discussion across the social media, with many fans commending him for standing up for his sister and seeking to protect her image.

While Sweezy did not go into further details about the issues in Regina's marriage, he emphasised that the actress was not involved in any negative behaviour, contrary to what her husband had alleged.

As of press time, both Regina Daniels and Nwoko had yet to issue any official statement on the matter.

The senator's brother, Dr. Michael Nwoko, said the issue on ground was a private family matter that would be resolved internally.

He wrote on his Instagram page, "I respectfully crave the indulgence of all fans and people of goodwill to be calm and continue to demonstrate understanding as whatever is happening between Distinguished Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko and his dear wife, Mrs. Regina Daniels Nwoko, is a private family matter. It would be resolved internally. Thank you all, and God bless."

Lawyer, human rights activist, and former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, criticised the senator over his public response to allegations of domestic violence made by his wife.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Odinkalu wrote, "Even if every claim here were to be true, the question remains whether this is an appropriate way to handle this. Your children will read this. I hope u will on reflection realise that this your post is a disgrace and have the good sense to take it down."

Several Nollywood personalities, including actress Yvonne Jegede, condemned those mocking Regina, saying, "If she were married to a poor man and he was beating her, would that make a difference? We all have a story. Once violence is involved, leave..."

Actress Georgina Onuoha, also wrote, "There's nothing fancy about you, you marry these young, impressionable and vulnerable children and after a while they start revolting.

"I blame her (sic...) mother who sold her daughter at the altar of an old ancient of days because of money. Your wife and siblings are peddling drugs under your roof and you didn't report them, you're irresponsible even as a law maker. You should step aside..."