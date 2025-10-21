Nigeria: No Person or Group Can Accuse Us of Shielding Anyone From Law - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has declared that his administration cannot be accused of protecting any individual or group from legal consequences on account of political affiliation, or obstructing crime investigation and prosecution by the authorities, as the government has neither shield laws nor engages in concealment of people's involvement in crime.

Tinubu said a Nigeria corruption-free was possible if everyone committed to doing the right thing in their respective spheres of influence.

He charged the judiciary to remain steadfast, impartial, and incorruptible in dispensing justice.

The president spoke yesterday in Abuja while declaring open the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and National Judicial Institute (NJI) Workshop for Justices and Judges.

He warned that the breakdown of any society began when those entrusted with interpreting its laws became compromised.

Tinubu said his administration was committed to improving the welfare and working conditions of judicial officers, stating that recent remuneration reviews are part of a broader effort to strengthen judicial independence.

The president, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said the moral foundation of the Nigerian nation rested on the integrity of its judicial system.

"We draw our moral distinction as a people from the judiciary, and we owe it the reverence and autonomy to remain the last sanctuary of our collective conscience," he said.

The president addressed growing public concerns about delayed adjudication in high-profile corruption cases while cybercrime matters were resolved more swiftly.

He said, "The theme of this year's workshop, 'Enhancing Justice in the Fight Against Economic and Financial Crimes,' will resonate among many in this audience, coming at a time when conversation in the fight against corruption evokes anger over delayed adjudication of high-profile matters while cases involving cybercrime masterminds are determined with dispatch.

"There is also a certain level of consternation over decisions of courts in serious corruption matters that engender feelings that society is being left with the wrong end of the stick."

Defending his administration's non-interference in matters of the court and fight against graft, he stated, "There is no person or group who can accuse this administration of shielding political actors on account of their affiliation to this government or the political party. We have allowed both the judiciary and the anti-graft agencies to exercise their constitutional and statutory powers."

Tinubu highlighted achievements in the anti-corruption drive, revealing that EFCC "has recorded over 7,000 convictions in the first two years of my administration and recovered assets in excess of N500 billion".

He added that the recovered proceeds were being channelled into social investment programmes, including the Students Loan and Consumer Credit Schemes.

Addressing the technological challenges facing the judiciary, Tinubu observed the evolution from simple email evidence to complex block-chain analysis in financial crime cases.

"How does one do justice in a cryptocurrency fraud case except one is grounded in such matters? Learning and relearning is no longer a buzz phrase but an essential undertaking for continued relevance in this digital age," he said.

The president reminded judicial officers that corruption affected everyone equally, saying, "Your vantage position on the Bench does not insulate you from the consequences of corruption. There are no special roads, hospitals, or communities for judges.

"A Nigeria free of corruption is possible if we all commit to doing what is right in our respective spheres of influence."

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and Chairman of Board of Governors of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, maintained that the decisions of judicial officers had a profound impact on the growth and stability of Nigeria.

Kekere-Ekun charged judicial officers to be deliberate in applying the relevant constitutional tools at their disposal while exercising firm control over proceedings.

She emphasised that the strength of the judiciary lay in the trust reposed in judges by the Nigerian people, urging them to ensure that justice is neither delayed nor partial.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno, stressed that while corruption was an enemy of the state, the fight against it required action from the legislature, a vigilant citizenry, and a courageous judiciary.

Akpabio assured that the National Assembly would continue to play its part in equipping law enforcement agencies to combat crime so that corruption would find no place to hide in Nigeria.

Administrator of the NJI, B.A. Adejumo, stated that the gathering had become a significant milestone over the years in the quest to fight corruption, adding that "no nation can develop without tackling corruption".

Chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede (SAN), disclosed that the landmark decision of the Supreme Court, which upheld the commission's anti-corruption mandate, had further strengthened anti-corruption institutions.

"The record of 4,111 convictions and humongous asset recoveries could not have been achieved by a lazy or ineffective judiciary," Olukoyede added.

In a related development, Tinubu approved the construction of a new auditorium for the Nigerian Law School, Abuja Campus, to enhance legal education infrastructure nationwide.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, disclosed the approval yesterday during the flag-off ceremony of a 600-capacity student hostel at the Law School campus in Bwari, Abuja.

Wike stated that the president approved the new project after he expressed concerns over limited space in the existing auditorium following a private discussion.

He said, "When I told Mr. President that the current auditorium may not accommodate all students once the new hostels are ready, he immediately directed me to ensure that another auditorium is built.

"This shows that when issues are properly presented to the right authority, a responsive leader, like Mr. President, will always act swiftly."

Wike added that the project also demonstrated the Tinubu administration's resolve to enhance legal education and improve students' learning environment.

He lauded the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), for reforming the justice sector and for his role in initiating the ongoing digitisation of the FCT High Courts.

Wike stated he would ensure that the hostel was completed within 12 months, without delays or contract variations.

Earlier, Fagbemi expressed gratitude to Tinubu and Wike for their unprecedented interventions in legal education, describing the projects as a true reflection of the Renewed Hope Agenda in action.

He said, "It is an understatement to say I am happy, I am elated. This marks the fourth major intervention for the Law School and Council of Legal Education under this administration. What we are seeing today is real leadership that delivers results."

The justice minister also praised Wike for his enduring contributions to the Nigerian Law School, recalling his part in the building of what has been described as the best law school campuses in Yenagoa and Port Harcourt.

"From staff quarters to student hostels, every intervention has made teaching and learning easier. This is what true service and responsible governance look like," he said.

Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN, thanked Tinubu for approving the project and the FCT minister for his sustained support for legal education.