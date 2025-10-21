Malawi: With Savings, Rumphi Women Take Control of Their Lives

At first glance, the dusty roads of Chilolo look much the same as they did decades ago. But walk a little deeper into the villages under Traditional Authority Jalavikuba, and you'll find a quiet revolution taking place -- one that is changing the lives of women like 59-year-old Florence Chavula.

Florence's story is a testament to resilience. When her husband died in 2001, she was only 35 and left to raise six children alone. Life became a relentless struggle. To survive, she sold sand along the roadside, a business as unpredictable as the weather.

"Some days, I didn't sell a single bag. On good days, I could sell two tonnes for fifteen thousand kwacha, but it was never enough," she recalls, eyes reflecting years of worry and sleepless nights. "I felt trapped in poverty, with no way out."

Everything changed in 2020, when Florence joined the Tovwilane Village Savings and Loan (VSL) group, part of the Transform Project -- a community initiative funded by the Royal Norwegian Embassy and implemented by Norwegian Church Aid and DanChurchAid Malawi through Find Your Feet.

"Joining the Village Bank was like a door opening to a new life," she says, a hint of pride in her voice. "Last year, I saved one million one hundred thousand kwacha. I used part of it to grow tobacco -- nine bales, I also bought cement to build a new house and kept the rest for my family."

The Tovwilane group has 16 members, each benefiting not only from savings but also from livestock distribution. Eight members, including Florence, recently received five goats each -- a small investment with a big impact on household income. This year, she plans to save nearly two million kwacha for her next tobacco season, a sum unimaginable just five years ago.

Across Chilolo, 43-year-old Mercy Khonje has experienced a similar transformation. A mother of five, Mercy bought a motorcycle for her business in 2023, purchased cattle and goats, and is now constructing her own house. "Before the Village Bank, I depended on my husband for everything. Now I pay school fees, feed my children, and plan for the future," she says, her voice brimming with pride.

Chairperson Alick Gama highlights the scale of the impact. "Since 2020, our savings have grown from three million Kwacha to fourteen million in 2024. This year, we expect to share 22 million Kwacha. Members invest in businesses, buy construction materials, or pay school fees. The change is real."

Financial literacy training from Find Your Feet has also been crucial. "We struggled with bookkeeping and calculations at first," Gama admits. "But training helped us gain confidence, reduce mistakes, and even tackle illiteracy in our community."

The success of Village Servings Loans (VSL) extends beyond Rumphi District. In Mzimba, the Tiwuke VSL in Kampote Msimuko Village is breaking gender barriers and inspiring men to participate in what was once considered women's work.

Village Headman Kampote Msimuko himself joined two years ago.

"I started with 400,000 kwacha, bought a cow, sold it for 550,000, and now I own four cows," he says, smiling.

His story mirrors that of many others in the community who have embraced savings and entrepreneurship.

Members like Getrude Mphande have used loans to expand livelihoods. With 200,000 kwacha, she bought pigs and goats and developed maize, groundnut, and bean businesses. Last year, she saved over one million kwacha, funds she plans to reinvest in her farm.

Black Kamwaza, Field Officer at Total Land Care, notes the transformative power of knowledge and practical skills. "Village Banks teach more than saving money. People learn to manage funds, invest wisely, and adopt better farming practices. It changes lives."

In communities like Chilolo and Kampote Msimuko, the narrative of leaving for South Africa in search of greener pastures is shifting. Families are choosing a different path: hard work, unity, and self-reliance at home.

Florence sums it up with a smile: "I never imagined I could save this much, buy livestock, or build my own house. We've learned that poverty isn't permanent if you have a plan, knowledge, and support from your community. We are proof that success can happen right here, at home."

For the women and men of northern Malawi, the Village Bank is more than a financial tool -- it is a lifeline, a community, and a beacon of hope. In their hands, sand and sweat have turned into savings, livestock, and a future once thought impossible.