Liberia: Dr. Sia Camanor Charts Vision for a Healthier, Prepared Liberia At NPHIL

Liberia's newly appointed Officer-in-Charge of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Dr. Sia Wata Camanor, has unveiled a bold plan to build a healthier and more resilient nation capable of detecting, responding to, and overcoming any public health emergency.

Dr. Camanor, appointed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai following the dismissal of Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan for administrative reasons, outlined her priorities Monday, Oct. 20, during a formal turnover ceremony at NPHIL headquarters in Monrovia.

"NPHIL Is Liberia's Fire Service for Public Health Emergencies"

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In her maiden address, Dr. Camanor likened the institute to the nation's emergency response engine.

"In many ways, NPHIL is our nation's fire service for public health emergencies--and I am honored to serve as your fire chief," she said. "Our mission is clear: to detect the first spark of danger, to mobilize swiftly, and to extinguish threats before they endanger our people."

She stressed that achieving this goal requires a unified, well-trained, and well-equipped workforce capable of mounting rapid responses to health threats.

Strengthening Systems and Investing in People

Dr. Camanor emphasized that transforming NPHIL into a world-class institution demands investment in human capacity, laboratories, and surveillance systems.

"This endeavor requires that we marshal resources, forge strong partnerships, and prioritize continuous professional development," she said. "Our goal is to make NPHIL stand shoulder to shoulder with public health institutions around the world."

She said the institute will modernize its operational systems, strengthen coordination with partners, and maintain constant readiness for potential outbreaks, including Mpox, which has recently emerged as a growing concern.

Honoring Past Leadership and Building on Legacy

Dr. Camanor paid tribute to her predecessors, Tolbert Nyesuah, Mosoka Fallah, Jane McCauley, and Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, for laying the foundation of Liberia's premier public health body.

"Building on the enduring legacy of these past leaders and the dedication of our exceptional staff, NPHIL will continue to restore and strengthen public confidence through professionalism, transparency, and excellence," she said.