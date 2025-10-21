Liberia: Invest in Liberia's Next 100,000 Innovators - Monrovia Tech Summit 2026 Calls for Government and Corporate Action

Published: October 21, 2025

Paynesville -- The Monrovia Tech Summit (MTS) has launched its call for sponsorship and participation for the 2026 edition, urging the government, Corporate Liberia, and development partners to channel their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) investments toward empowering youth, startups, and digital transformation across the Mano River Union (MRU) region.

Celebrating five years of measurable impact, MTS has become a national platform for innovation and inclusion--reaching more than 3,500 young people, training over 300 students and entrepreneurs, and supporting the growth of more than 40 startups in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea.

"MTS 2026 is where every CSR dollar becomes a tool for national transformation--turning ideas into enterprises and training into employment," said Peterking Quaye, Summit Director and Regional Director of the West Africa ICT Action Network (WAICTANet). "We invite every ministry, corporation, and donor to co-own Liberia's digital future through this platform."

The 2026 summit aims to reposition CSR as a strategic investment in Liberia's human capital rather than a charitable obligation. The initiative aligns with Liberia's emerging National CSR Framework and ECOWAS policies on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and digital inclusion, ensuring that partnerships contribute directly to sustainable development.

"We've redefined sponsorship to mean co-creation and measurable impact," Quaye said. "Our sponsors won't just see their logos on banners--they'll see their impact in lives changed."

The upcoming edition will deepen collaboration with the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Organizers are also engaging UNDP Liberia, GIZ, and the African Development Bank (AfDB) Digital Academy to align digital inclusion and innovation objectives with Liberia's national transformation agenda.

National and regional media houses are invited to partner as official communications collaborators to broadcast live sessions, highlight CSR milestones, and share stories of youth-led innovation.

"Through MTS 2025, I received mentorship that helped me launch my fintech startup in Gbarnga," said Sia G., a 22-year-old entrepreneur. "It showed me that youth from anywhere in Liberia can innovate, lead, and create jobs."

Stories like Sia's, organizers say, reflect the summit's broader impact--proving that when government and corporate partners unite, youth potential becomes national progress.

Looking beyond 2026, MTS plans to launch the MRU Regional Innovation Fellowship and a Digital Skills Academy to nurture a year-round ecosystem of innovators and policymakers shaping the region's digital future.

"This isn't a one-off event," Quaye said. "It's a living ecosystem that turns skills into opportunity--and opportunity into transformation--for Liberia and every young person across the Mano River Union."