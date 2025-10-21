Liberia: Governance CSO Consortium Deepens Local Accountability, Citizen Oversight in Bong County

The Governance Civil Society Organizations (CSO) Consortium has intensified its push for transparency and citizen engagement in local governance through an interactive dialogue focused on implementing the County Development Agenda (CDA) and Revenue Sharing Regulations.

The dialogue, held on October 18, 2025, in Gbarnga, was organized by Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), and the Center for Democratic Governance (CDG), with support from the Embassy of Ireland. It forms part of the Strengthening Political Governance and Accountability Program.

The forum convened 45 key stakeholders, including representatives from the Bong County Administration, County Council, Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), County Service Center, district commissioners, civil society, youth and women's groups, the media, and persons with disabilities.

Strengthening Local Awareness and Participation

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The session deepened participants' understanding of the Local Government Act, Revenue Sharing Regulations, and the County Development Agenda. It also assessed the status of approved county development projects, identified implementation gaps, and developed strategies to promote greater citizen oversight.

Participants underscored the need for active public involvement in decision-making and project monitoring, noting that such engagement strengthens accountability and fosters trust in governance processes.

Key presentations highlighted tax collection mechanisms, the mandate of the County Council, and how project selection aligns with the CDA.

Many attendees admitted that it was their first time learning about the Revenue Sharing Regulations. They expressed optimism that proper implementation could boost local revenue generation and create job opportunities for residents.

Stakeholders Call for Tax Compliance and Accountability

Mr. Ambrose M. Boima, Senior Tax Collector of Bong County, emphasized that the county's share of national revenue depends directly on the level of tax compliance.

"Proper tax compliance supports quality education, healthcare, road infrastructure, and overall community development," he said. "However, some county leaders, including elected officials, have not fulfilled their tax obligations--sending the wrong message to citizens and discouraging compliance."

Mr. Sam B. Elliot, County Administrative Officer, commended Naymote and the CSO Consortium for organizing the dialogue and pledged the administration's support to establish CDA Pillar Working Groups to monitor and track project implementation. Naymote will provide technical support to these efforts.

Both the County Development Officer and County Finance Officer reaffirmed their commitment to transparency and accountability, emphasizing that as presidential appointees, their duty remains to serve the people of Bong County.

Empowering Local Voices

Ms. Tenneh Francis, Treasurer of the Bong County Council, lauded the dialogue for empowering her to advocate for gender-responsive budgeting.

"For too long, I have pushed for funding to address gender-based violence and women's issues, but my colleagues often argued it was the national government's responsibility," she said. "Now I understand how the County Development Agenda supports these priorities, and I feel better equipped to push for funding."

Naymote Reaffirms Long-Term Commitment

In closing, Mr. Eddie Jarwolo, Executive Director of Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, reaffirmed Naymote's continued commitment to strengthening accountability, transparency, and citizen participation in Bong County's governance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have listened to your recommendations and will organize more dialogues to build local capacity and deepen understanding of good governance," Jarwolo said. "We remain committed to mobilizing resources to establish CDA Pillar Working Groups and enhance CSO oversight of the Revenue Sharing Regulations."

Jarwolo thanked the Bong County Civil Society Organizations, County Council, and County Administration for their collaboration and pledged to sustain the engagement to bolster local governance structures across Liberia.

The Governance CSO Consortium is a partnership among Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), and the Center for Democratic Governance (CDG). The consortium works to promote democratic governance, public accountability, and citizen participation in decision-making across Liberia.