Nigeria: Ncos Clarifies Status of Former Inmates Nwakeme, Okwundu

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has clarified recent false reports circulating on some media platforms regarding two former inmates, Matthew Nwakeme and Solomon Okwundu.

According to the NCoS, both individuals were charged before the Owerri Magistrate Court on April 10, for robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

Mr Abubakar Umar, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) and Service Public Relations Officer, NCoS made the clarification in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Abubakar said that the duo were held at the Medium Security Custodial Centre as awaiting trial inmates in line with the warrants issued against them, adding that they were however released on bail on July 1, after fulfilling all bail conditions.

He quoted the NCoS Controller General, Mr Sylvester Nwakuche, as reaffirming the Service's commitment to strengthening operational guidelines and ensuring strict adherence to the rule of law and court orders.

He urged the public to disregard the misleading video reports as they were inaccurate.

He further emphasised the Service's dedication to justice, transparency, and due process in the administration of the criminal justice system.

