Liberia: Grand Gedeh Signs 30-Year Cocoa Land Lease With Burkinabé Investor

The Grand Gedeh County Administration has signed a 30-year land lease agreement with Burkinabé investor Boubou Sebu to develop a 500-acre cocoa plantation in the B'hai Administrative District, in a move officials say will boost agriculture and attract foreign investment.

The signing ceremony, held Saturday, Oct. 18, at the Superintendent's Office inside the Tubman Palace compound in Zwedru, drew county officials, traditional leaders, youth representatives, and local journalists. Officials described the deal as a "major step" toward agricultural revitalization in southeastern Liberia.

Superintendent Alex C. Grant hailed the agreement as evidence that Grand Gedeh is "open for business," emphasizing that the partnership would bring both financial and social dividends.

"This investment is not just about money -- it's about transformation, empowerment, and sustainability for our people," Grant said. "We are committed to ensuring that every cent benefits the citizens of this county."

According to Grant, Mr. Sebu will pay US$150,000 for the first 10 years of the lease, with proceeds directed into the County Development Fund to support education, healthcare, and road construction projects. Over the full 30-year period, the county expects to receive US$600,000 in lease payments.

Grant added that the project aligns with the government's broader vision to promote agriculture as a driver of economic growth, reduce reliance on imported goods, and attract more foreign investors to Liberia's fertile farmlands.

County Attorney E. Wilkins Nah, who supervised the legal aspects of the agreement, said the lease underwent rigorous review and was approved in line with national land management and environmental laws.

"We ensured that the investor complies fully with Liberia's land and environmental laws," Nah said. "This deal protects our forest reserves and guarantees that farming activities remain sustainable and beneficial to both the community and the environment."

Investor Boubou Sebu expressed gratitude to local authorities for the trust and cooperation extended to him, pledging to use the land strictly for cocoa cultivation.

"Cocoa farming is not just a business -- it's a long-term commitment to community development," Sebu said. "I plan to work closely with local farmers, share technical knowledge, and help improve cocoa production in this region. Together, we can make Grand Gedeh a center for quality cocoa in Liberia."

Local leaders from B'hai Administrative District welcomed the agreement, saying it represents a long-awaited opportunity for rural economic empowerment.

"This project will help our youth find jobs close to home and reduce poverty in the villages," said the district commissioner, speaking on behalf of residents.

Observers say the deal marks one of the most significant agricultural investments in Grand Gedeh's recent history, signaling a shift toward county-driven partnerships for sustainable agriculture and rural development.

As the county prepares for the official launch of the project, Superintendent Grant reaffirmed his administration's commitment to transparency and accountability in managing the revenue.