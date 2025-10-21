Liberia: Foreign Minister Beysolow-Nyanti Details Push for Global Prominence, Addresses Migration and Mineral Partnerships With U.S

Monrovia — Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow-Nyanti, has outlined Liberia's growing global diplomatic momentum, emphasizing a strengthened relationship with the United States, historic re-entry onto the United Nations Security Council, and the pursuit of economic partnerships aimed at addressing youth unemployment and national development.

The Minister's remarks on Monday, October 20, come at a time of increased international attention on Liberia, following President Joseph Boakai's July meeting at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump, and the country's election to a coveted non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

"This is not an event, it's a journey," said Beysolow-Nyanti.

"From the moment President Boakai was elected, he made it clear that Liberia must reposition itself globally. We are no longer a problem for the world. We are becoming a problem-solver."

In one of the diplomatic victories in recent memory, Liberia secured 181 votes to win a full two-year non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, an achievement never before accomplished in the country's history.

According to Minister Beysolow-Nyanti, the campaign was strategic and comprehensive, involving high-level bilateral outreach and a united front across Liberia's embassies and ministries.

She noted that as a result, Liberia's presence at this year's UN General Assembly tripled in diplomatic engagements compared to previous years.

"This puts us at the global table where decisions that affect peace and security are made," she noted.

The Foreign Minister revealed that Liberia's deepening relationship with the United States is anchored in economic diplomacy and mutual interest.

High-level engagements with U.S. officials, including Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Senator Marco Rubio, and President Donald Trump, have touched on critical minerals, visa policies, migration, and job creation.

A key highlight of the July White House meeting, which featured five African leaders, was President Boakai's unprecedented move to invite Minister Beysolow-Nyanti to speak, making Liberia the only country whose Foreign Minister addressed the U.S. President directly.

"That moment wasn't about me. It was about the confidence of our leadership, and the recognition of Liberia's voice on the global stage," she emphasized.

Critical Minerals: A New Frontier for Investment

With global interest in strategic resources like lithium and cobalt soaring, Liberia is looking to leverage its resource potential responsibly, the Foreign Minister confirmed that Liberia has requested a geological survey from the United States, its first since the 1970s, to better understand and harness the country's mineral wealth.

"We're not just seeking extraction. We're seeking value addition that creates jobs and builds our economy," she stressed.

Migration, Deportation & the Visa Challenge

Acknowledging sensitive but pressing concerns, Minister Beysolow-Nyanti addressed the growing issue of illegal overstays and absconding by Liberians traveling to the U.S., noting that it has damaged the country's credibility and affected negotiations for multi-year visas.

In one example, she noted, that a U.S.-funded trainee reportedly vanished after arriving in the U.S., a case that has sparked frustration within U.S. diplomatic circles.

"This is hurting our nation. We are planning a national media campaign to educate our people about the consequences," she said.

While no formal deportation agreement has been signed, the Minister did not rule out future discussions, stating that as Liberia deepens immigration cooperation with the U.S., such topics are likely to be raised.

Beyond the U.S. and the UN, Liberia is expanding its diplomatic reach within ECOWAS and on the African continent.

Minister Beysolow-Nyanti praised the collective efforts of ambassadors, assistant ministers, and foreign service officers for helping to elevate Liberia's profile abroad.

"Liberia is now representing not just itself, but also Africa, on some of the most important global platforms. We must act accordingly," she added.

As the country prepares to take its seat on the UN Security Council in January, the Foreign Minister said the work is just beginning.

She reaffirmed President Boakai's vision of a Liberia that is respected, strategic, and influential, not just historically but actively in shaping world affairs.

"We are not just back, we are rebuilding, rebranding, and redefining what Liberia stands for in the international system," she maintained.