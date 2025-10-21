Kenya: Global Agricultural Media Network Empowers Young Communicators As Ifaj-Alltech Boot Camp Concludes in Nairobi

At the Ole Sereni Hotel's Kifaru Room, just about ten minutes drive from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, ten emerging agricultural communicators from around the world came together with energy and purpose. With notebooks open and laptops glowing, they listened attentively as mentors shared insights on innovation, leadership, and the power of storytelling in agriculture. The atmosphere buzzed with ideas, from climate-smart farming to digital communication, as participant's explored new ways to amplify farmers' voices on the global stage. This captured the spirit of the IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders Boot Camp, a space where learning meets passion and inspiration sparks action. The three-day program concluded successfully in Nairobi, paving the way for the 2025 IFAJ World Congress.

Celebrating a Milestone in Agricultural Communication

The International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ), in partnership with Alltech, marked two decades of empowering young communicators through the renowned IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders Program, an initiative that has connected talented journalists across the globe to strengthen agricultural storytelling and leadership.

Hosted in Nairobi, Kenya, the 2025 edition brought together ten promising voices from ten countries, including Liberia, Australia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and Germany, among others. Held just before the IFAJ World Congress, the program featured leadership workshops, farm visits, and mentorship sessions focused on innovation, resilience, and effective communication for a sustainable food future.

Building a Legacy of Leadership

Speaking in Nairobi, Steve Werblow, Global President of the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists, described the program as a cornerstone of IFAJ's mission to nurture the next generation of media leaders.

"The IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders Program is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Over the past two decades, it has trained and inspired young journalists who have gone on to lead their guilds, chair committees, and even organize world congresses," Werblow said.

He explained that the initiative goes beyond skill-building, cultivating collaboration and community spirit.

"These young leaders return home to strengthen their guilds, energizing agricultural journalism at both national and international levels," he added.

Werblow explained how the program connects storytellers across regions, equipping them to address major global challenges such as climate change, food security, and technology-driven transformation.

"When I look at this group from Africa to Australia, from Argentina to the United Kingdom, I see the future of agricultural journalism. They are thoughtful, creative, and determined to use communication as a force for positive change."

He also commended Liberia's participation through the Liberia Agricultural and Environmental Journalists Network (LAEJN), describing it as "a vital voice in community-based agricultural communication and rural empowerment."

Australian Participant Reflects on Learning and Exchange

Among the participants was Victoria Ellis, a 28-year-old agricultural communicator from Australia, who described the program as both "eye-opening and inspiring."

"It's been a great experience. I didn't know what to expect, but it's been really engaging and exciting," Ellis said. "We've had the opportunity to visit farms here in Kenya, hear different perspectives, and learn from some of the most experienced voices in agricultural journalism."

She highlighted the importance of communication in linking farmers with the wider public.

"Agriculture is a fundamental industry, and we couldn't thrive without it. Programs like this remind us of the importance of telling those stories -- not just locally, but globally," she explained.

British Young Leader Emphasizes Shared Purpose

Also taking part was Ben Engle from the United Kingdom, who expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to connect with peers from around the world.

"It's been an incredible experience, meeting other young leaders, hearing their perspectives, and thinking about how we can contribute to our own communities," Engle said.

He spoke of the shared mission that unites agricultural journalists everywhere -- to tell real stories that educate, inspire, and empower.

"The ongoing support from Alltech has been instrumental," he noted. "The future of agriculture is linked to the future of storytelling, and programs like this help strengthen both."

Charting a Shared Vision for the Future

As the 2025 IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders wrapped up their boot camp, one key message stood out: agricultural journalism is more than reporting, it's about leadership, collaboration, and transformation.

The ten young leaders now move on to the IFAJ World Congress, scheduled for October 15-18, 2025, where they will join hundreds of journalists and experts to explore innovations shaping the future of food and communication.

Since its launch in 2005, the IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders Boot Camp has served as a platform for young communicators to gain practical training, mentorship, and global exposure. The program has built a strong network of alumni who continue to lead progress in agriculture, rural development, and media worldwide.

"The future looks bright," Werblow remarked. "When I see young leaders like Victoria and Ben, I'm confident that agricultural journalism and the farmers it represents are in capable hands."

About the IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders Program

Founded in 2005, the program honors outstanding young journalists and communicators working in agriculture. It offers leadership development, professional training, and global networking each year during the IFAJ World Congress, preparing a new generation of storytellers to help build a more sustainable, inclusive, and food-secure world.