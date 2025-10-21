Liberia: Watanga FC Unveils Eleven New Signings and Head Coach for New League Season

Monrovia — Liberian First Division outfit Watanga Football Club has taken a bold step in preparation for the new Liberia football Association first division National League Season, unveiling eleven new players along with their new head coach, Theophilus Geekor.

The unveiling ceremony, held at the club's headquarters in Monrovia, drew club executives, fans, and members of the press as Watanga FC outlined its ambitions for the 2025 league campaign.

Club officials described the latest recruitment drive as a strategic rebuild designed to inject new energy and experience into the team as they aim to reclaim their status among Liberia's footballing elite.

A Blend of Youth and Experience

The newly acquired players feature a combination of seasoned campaigners and emerging prospects from clubs across Liberia and beyond.

The new arrivals include Darius Garmondeh from Caldwell FC on loan, Kpakio Momolu from Junior United, Ezekiel Leno from Mighty Enforcers, Henry Diah from Real Muja, and Amos Jackson from LISOLI all joining on long-term five-year deals.

Unattached players Ousmane Soumaoro and Hadi Osseily have also penned multi-year contracts, while Archie Tiboe (formerly of Sinoe NPA) and Leon Payne (ex-Zion FC) add further depth.

Tim Doyen arrives from Mighty Barrolle on a two-year deal, and Hilary King joins from Golden Dreams FC to complete the club's list of new recruits.

Together, the eleven signings bring fresh energy, experience, and competition across all areas of the Watanga FC squad.

Coach Geekor Promises Discipline and Ambition

Speaking at his official unveiling, newly appointed head coach Theophilus Geekor said he is excited to lead the project and ready to bring a new tactical identity to the team.

Watanga is one of the respected names in Liberian football, and I see this as a great challenge," Geekor told reporters. "We want to play attacking football, but most importantly, we want to play with discipline, structure, and belief. The goal is to make Watanga a force again."

Geekor emphasized teamwork and consistency as key to his vision.

"Football is not about names it's about collective effort. I've spoken with the players, and they understand what is expected of them this season," he added.

Players Eager to Make Their Mark

Some of the new arrivals also shared their excitement about joining the club.

Midfielder Kpakio Momolu, who signed from Junior United, said he's eager to prove himself at a higher level.

"It's a dream come true to wear the Watanga shirt. I want to give my all for this club and help us win matches. This is a big step for me, and I'm ready," Momolu said.

Forward Henry Diah , another addition, expressed confidence that the mix of new and returning players will deliver results.

"There's a lot of energy in this group. Everyone wants to impress the coach and the fans. We believe something special is building here," Payne noted.

Management Confident in the Rebuild

Club General Secretary Emmanuel Tomas Solo

described the unveiling as part of a long-term vision for Watanga's growth and stability.

"We are not just signing players for one season," Solo said. "We are building a foundation that will carry this club forward for years. The new coach and these young men represent the future of Watanga FC."

He also called on fans to rally behind the team:

"We need the support of our fans. Their energy drives the players. We're calling on all Watanga supporters to come out and stand with the team this season."

With season already underway, Watanga FC begin the new campaign with renewed optimism in a 1-1 with Discoveries FC.

The club's leadership has made clear that the ambition this year is not just participation, but contention for silverware.

"We respect every team in the league," Coach Geekor concluded, "but we're not here to make up the numbers. Watanga FC will compete to win."

As the countdown to the new season continues, the Watanga faithful will be watching closely to see how the new faces gel under Geekor's leadership and whether this fresh chapter can bring the club back to the summit of Liberian football.