Liberia: Lawmakers Summon Health Officials On Monkeypox Spread

Monrovia — Health Minister Dr. Louise Kpoto and her deputies are to appear before the plenary of House of Representatives on today, Tuesday, October 21, 2025 to provide detailed explanations on the status of the Monkeypox outbreak currently affecting parts of Liberia.

The decision stems from an invitation extended to the country's Health Minister and her deputies by the House Plenary - the highest decision-making body of that august body.

The invitation is predicated on a formal communication from Margibi County District #3 Representative Ellen Attoh Wreh, who expressed concern over what he described as a "surge" in the spread of the virus since its official announcement by the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) in August 2025.

In her letter to plenary, Rep. Attoh-Wreh urged the House to summon the Minister and her senior team to explain the government's response strategies, particularly in the areas of public awareness, case detection, treatment, and containment measures.

"Since the announcement of the outbreak of the Monkeypox virus in August 2025, we have witnessed a surge in its spread. We want to know the mechanisms put in place by the Minister and her team as it relates to public awareness, detection, treatment, and remedies to minimize and cut the spread of the virus," the Margibi County lawmaker noted.

In line with legislative proceedings, the communication was debated on the floor of plenary by members, with some contending that the health officials are also accompanied by some survivors of the virus to listen to their real-life stories.

But the decision for the appearance of survivors was rejected due to confidentiality of health matters.

However, a motion was and voted upon for the health minister and deputies' appearance due to the necessity to provide clarity and reassurance amid rising public concern.

And so, the Health Minister and her deputies will brief the body on the current status of the outbreak and measures being implemented to safeguard public health.

Lawmakers are keen about the importance of coordinated national efforts to prevent the situation from escalating further.

The Monkeypox virus, a contagious disease transmitted from animals to humans and between humans, was first confirmed in Liberia in August 2025. Since then, health authorities have been monitoring cases across several counties with no deaths recorded so far.

During the engagement, lawmakers are expected to use Tuesday's session to demand updates on surveillance, public sensitization campaigns, and international support to contain the outbreak.