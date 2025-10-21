Liberia: Senator Kpehe Donates Ambulance to Yila Clinic in Bong County

Gbarnga — Bong County Senator Johnny Kpehe has donated an ambulance to the Bong County Health Team for onward delivery to the Yila Clinic in Kpaii District, fulfilling a promise he made during the clinic's dedication about a month ago.

The donation, according to Senator Kpehe's office, is part of efforts to strengthen emergency healthcare delivery in Kpaii District and improve the county's overall medical response system.

Presenting the keys to the ambulance on behalf of the senator, Chief of Staff Gondai Seton said the donation was not only the fulfillment of a promise but also a demonstration of Senator Kpehe's deep concern for the welfare of his constituents.

"Senator Kpehe will continue to be at the forefront of every initiative aimed at improving the health sector and other critical areas because the well-being of his people matters to him," Seton said.

He emphasized that the senator considers the health needs of citizens a top priority requiring continuous support and intervention. Seton also urged the County Health Team to ensure proper management and supervision of the ambulance.

"This ambulance donation should not be seen as a one-time event but as part of a long-term health initiative to improve service delivery across Bong County," he added.

Seton used the occasion to reaffirm Senator Kpehe's commitment to supporting development efforts that improve the lives of citizens in Bong County.

Receiving the keys on behalf of the County Health Officer, the Administrator of the Bong County Health Team, Sam Siakor, lauded Senator Kpehe for what he described as a timely and impactful contribution to the county's healthcare system.

Siakor noted that the donation would significantly enhance the county's ambulance response capacity, which is often challenged by the growing number of emergencies.

"This is not the first time Senator Kpehe has supported the Bong County Health Team," Siakor said. "He has been contributing to the health sector long before the elections. Recently, he donated 500 gallons of fuel to Phebe Hospital and provided a large quantity of medical supplies to several health centers across the county."

Siakor assured the senator that the County Health Team would take full responsibility for the proper maintenance and operation of the ambulance to ensure it serves the intended purpose effectively.

"As we receive this ambulance today, we want to assure the senator that it will be properly managed and maintained," he said. "We also encourage other leaders of the county to emulate this example. When every leader contributes even in small ways, we can be better equipped to serve our people."