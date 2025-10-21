Liberia: PUL Sets Up Independent Panel to Probe Complaints Between Two Media Groups

Monrovia — In keeping with its commitment to upholding the highest standards of journalism and accountability, the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has announced the establishment of an Independent Panel of Journalism and Media Professionals to investigate complaints regarding certain operations of the Reporters Association of Liberia (RAL) and the Association of Judicial Reporters of Liberia (AJURL).

The Panel, chaired by esteemed journalism and media editor Augustus D. R. Bortue, is comprised of distinguished members within the media community, including Co-chairperson Madam Lucia Dohr, Secretary Mr. Abraham Kolleh Morris, and members Mrs. Zeowheh Saywrayne-Sumo, Mr. Henry Karmo, Mr. C. Elwood Dunn, and Mrs. Wilhemina Garr-Stevens.

The Panel will work directly with the PUL leadership, specifically under the guidance of the Vice President, Madam Beatrice Tetee Sieh, in keeping with Article 7 Sections 1 & 2 of the PUL Constitution.

Between October 2024 and September 2025, the PUL leadership received official complaints from several members, including officials from both the Reporters Association and the Association of Judicial Reporters, regarding specific issues within their organizations.

The concerns raised highlight the importance of maintaining ethical standards and accountability among our members.

Among the complaints are allegations of corruption, abuse of power and constitutional violations within the Reporters Association, filed by journalist J. Yekeh F. Kwaytah and by a group calling itself "Majority Leaders of the Reporters Association of Liberia" consisting of Augustine T. Saah, "Secretary General" and Henscin Dehgar, "Vice President".

Additionally, issues regarding an alleged "Leadership Gap within AJURL" have been raised by journalists Stephen Roberts, Jacqueline L. Dennis and G. Watson Richards.

"We urge all journalists and media practitioners involved in these cases to fully cooperate with the investigative team, which will report to the PUL leadership within seven working days. We also call on individuals who have submitted complaints to maintain professionalism and composure throughout the process," the PUL states.

"It is vital to refrain from making threats or spreading condemnatory statements on social media platforms until after the lodged complaint has been adjudicated."

Meanwhile, the PUL reaffirms its commitment to a fair and transparent investigation, ensuring the integrity of the Union and the profession.