Ghana: Veep Participates in 2025 Borlaug International Dialogue in U.S.

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, is in the United States to take part in the 2025 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue, organised by the World Food Prize Foundation in Des Moines, Iowa.

The annual event brings together global leaders, scientists, policymakers, farmers, and innovators to discuss ways to strengthen global food security, promote sustainable agriculture, and build resilience against climate change. It serves as one of the world's most important platforms for shaping strategies that ensure access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food for all.

During the Dialogue, the Vice President will deliver a keynote address focused on Ghana's progress and commitment to ensuring food security and agricultural transformation. Her remarks are expected to highlight ongoing national efforts to boost food production through innovation, value addition, and inclusive policies that empower farmers--especially women and the youth--to play active roles in agribusiness.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang is also scheduled to engage in bilateral meetings with development partners and stakeholders in the agricultural sector. These meetings will explore opportunities for collaboration and investment to further strengthen Ghana's agricultural value chain and enhance food systems.

She will also join a high-level roundtable discussion on innovation in agriculture and the role of technology in transforming food systems across Africa. Her participation in this year's Dialogue reflects Ghana's strong commitment to building resilient, inclusive, and sustainable food systems that contribute to global food security.

It also reaffirms the country's recognition of agriculture as a key pillar for economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction. Over the years, Ghana has implemented several programmes aimed at promoting food security and improving agricultural productivity. Initiatives such as the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, youth-in-agriculture projects, and the expansion of irrigation and mechanisation services have contributed to improving yields and reducing post-harvest losses.

The government has also prioritised investments in research, innovation, and climate-smart practices to strengthen the sector's resilience to changing weather patterns. The Vice President's presence at the Dialogue provides an opportunity to share Ghana's experiences and lessons with the international community while also learning from other countries' successes in advancing agricultural transformation.

It underscores Ghana's readiness to work with global partners to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)--particularly Goal 2, which aims to end hunger and promote sustainable agriculture.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang's participation also highlights Ghana's belief that achieving food security requires inclusive growth and equal participation.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG

