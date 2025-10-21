Nigeria: AfCFTA - Nigeria Eyes 40 Percent GDP Growth By 2030

Lagos — The Federal Government of Nigeria is intensifying efforts to implement the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, aiming to boost the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth by 40% by 2030.

This initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on economic diversification, industrial expansion, and regional integration.

To achieve this goal, Nigeria is building technical capacity for trade agencies and private-sector operators, ensuring effective implementation of the agreement.

The country is also developing a new cadre of experts who understand the practical application of AfCFTA Rules of Origin.

The National Coordinator of the Nigeria AfCFTA Coordination Office, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, who dropped this hint, explained that the government has stepped up implementation through an advanced training initiative on the Rules of Origin -- a vital component that determines goods' eligibility for preferential treatment under AfCFTA.

Awolowo stated that the initiative is part of a strategic partnership with the World Customs Organisation (WCO) under the EU-WCO Rules of Origin for Africa Programme and is being facilitated by the Nigeria Customs Service, led by Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi.

According to him, the training reflects the Tinubu administration's determination to make AfCFTA work for Nigerian manufacturers, exporters, and service providers.

Awolowo maintained that effective implementation of AfCFTA could increase Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by as much as 40 per cent by 2030 if the right structures and human capacity are developed.

Also speaking, a representative of the WCO, Ms. Faith Mathenge, highlighted the importance of human capital development in unlocking AfCFTA's full potential.

She said the WCO and European Union are providing technical assistance and continuous training to bridge knowledge gaps in Rules of Origin and customs procedures.

Mathenge noted that the EU-WCO Programme aims to enhance the capacity of customs administrations and private operators to implement AfCFTA efficiently. She said Nigeria's active participation demonstrates its commitment to regional trade integration and competitiveness.