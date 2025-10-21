Nigeria: AfCFTA - Nigeria Eyes 40 Percent GDP Growth By 2030

21 October 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Lagos — The Federal Government of Nigeria is intensifying efforts to implement the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, aiming to boost the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth by 40% by 2030.

This initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on economic diversification, industrial expansion, and regional integration.

To achieve this goal, Nigeria is building technical capacity for trade agencies and private-sector operators, ensuring effective implementation of the agreement.

The country is also developing a new cadre of experts who understand the practical application of AfCFTA Rules of Origin.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The National Coordinator of the Nigeria AfCFTA Coordination Office, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, who dropped this hint, explained that the government has stepped up implementation through an advanced training initiative on the Rules of Origin -- a vital component that determines goods' eligibility for preferential treatment under AfCFTA.

Awolowo stated that the initiative is part of a strategic partnership with the World Customs Organisation (WCO) under the EU-WCO Rules of Origin for Africa Programme and is being facilitated by the Nigeria Customs Service, led by Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi.

According to him, the training reflects the Tinubu administration's determination to make AfCFTA work for Nigerian manufacturers, exporters, and service providers.

He explained that the renewed effort aligns with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises economic diversification, industrial expansion, and regional integration.

Awolowo maintained that effective implementation of AfCFTA could increase Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by as much as 40 per cent by 2030 if the right structures and human capacity are developed.

Also speaking, a representative of the WCO, Ms. Faith Mathenge, highlighted the importance of human capital development in unlocking AfCFTA's full potential.

She said the WCO and European Union are providing technical assistance and continuous training to bridge knowledge gaps in Rules of Origin and customs procedures.

Mathenge noted that the EU-WCO Programme aims to enhance the capacity of customs administrations and private operators to implement AfCFTA efficiently. She said Nigeria's active participation demonstrates its commitment to regional trade integration and competitiveness.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.