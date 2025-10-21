Nigeria: Equities Portfolios Soar As Market Cap Hits N95trn

Lagos — Equities portfolios surged by approximately N613 billion on Monday, as Nigerian Exchange (NGX) market capitalisation hit N95 trillion.

Our correspondent reports that the market opened the week on a positive note, as key performance indicators appreciated by 65 basis points, and year to date return expanded to 45% mark.

Investors' sentiment remained upbeat, while the market patiently awaited the release of the company's third quarter of 2025 earnings results.

The market index or All-Share Index increased by 965.63 basis points in today's trading session, reflecting a 0.65% growth to close at a fresh all-time high of 149,943.27.

The market cap gained N612.90 billion, representing a growth of 0.65%, soaring to N95.17 trillion.

However, market activities were mixed as the total volume of all trades dropped by -14.94%, while the total value of all transactions conducted increased by +60.09%.

In terms of volume, FIDELITYBK led the activity chart, accounting for 11.99% of the total volume of all trades executed in the market, followed by ACCESSCORP (10.28%), CHAMS (4.90%), NB (4.34%), and JAPAULGOLD (3.92%), rounding out the top five.

GEREGU emerged as the most traded stock in terms of value, accounting for 34.50% of the total value of trade on the exchange.

UNIONDICON topped the advancers' chart for today with a price appreciation of 10.00 percent, trailed by EUNISELL (+9.92%), SOVRENINS (+6.44%), BUACEMENT (+6.25%), ENAMELWA (+6.01%), UACN (+5.19%) and twenty-four others.

Thirty-three stocks depreciated in the local bourse due to investors' sell-offs. JULI was the top loser, with a price depreciation of -9.94%, trailed by DAARCOMM (-7.14%), CONOIL (-4.07%), VERITASKAP (-3.23%), CADBURY (-2.90%), and WEMBANK (-1.84%).

Despite the heated up demand for value stocks, the market breadth closed negatively, recording 30 gainers and 33 losers. On the other hand, sectoral performance was positive.

The industrial sector appreciated by 2.34%, followed by the Oil & Gas sector with an increase of +0.65%; the banking sector rose by +0.48%, and the consumer goods sector gained +0.08%. The insurance sector dropped by (-0.70%).