Nigeria: Ondo Assembly Workers Suspend Planned Strike After Truce With Govt

21 October 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Ondo State chapter, has suspended its proposed industrial action following the intervention of Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PASAN in the state had issued a seven-day ultimatum, which elapsed on Monday, over the implementation of the salary scale for its members.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday in Akure, the state Chairperson of the association, Mrs Hellen Olorunfemi, commended the governor for approving the request of members on the implementation of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS).

Olorunfemi said that the development would bring relief among parliamentary staff in the state.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We tabled our demands before the governor, and to the glory of God, he gave instant approval.

"He directed the Head of Service and all concerned officers, to immediately prepare the necessary implementation table, so the process can begin without delay," she said.

She noted that Ondo had been the only state left behind in the implementation of CONLESS in the South-West, which led to the planned strike before the governor's intervention.

"Lagos and other states have long implemented this structure. We are happy that Ondo State is finally joining," she added.

Olorunfemi also appreciated the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Chief Olamide Oladiji, for his unwavering support during the struggle.

She lauded the collaborative efforts of both the executive and legislative arms of government for the peaceful resolution.

"With the governor's directive already being implemented by the office of the Accountant General, PASAN has officially suspended its planned strike action," she stated.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.