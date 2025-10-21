Nigeria: FG to Protesters - Justice Resides in Courts, Not in Public Agitation

Akure — The federal government yesterday reacted to the 'free Nnamdi Kanu' protests in parts of the country, urging the protesters to focus on the Independent Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) leader's cases in the courts, rather than wasting time on street demonstrations.

Also, lawyer to Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, and his brother, Emmanuel Kanu, were arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police during the protest in Abuja.

In the same vein, the police defended the use of teargas by officers deployed to provide security and prevent hoodlums from hijacking Omoyele Sowore's 'Free Nnamdi Kanu' protest in the federal capital. However, the Force maintained a studied silence on the trending allegations that officers fired live bullets at protesters.

Conveying the federal government's response, presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, called on legal authorities to sanction Ejimakor, one of the lawyers representing the detained leader of the IPOB, for 'unethical conduct' during the agitation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Onanuga, in a post on his verified X handle, @aonanuga1956, expressed surprise seeing Ejimakor among protesters led by publisher of Sahara Reporters and 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Sowore.

He wrote: "I spotted Aloy Ejimakor, one of Nnamdi Kanu's lawyers, among the small group of protesters mobilised in Abuja by Omoyele Sowore. I wonder what Mr. Ejimakor was thinking when he decided to join this shambolic protest".

The presidential media aide argued that as a legal practitioner, Ejimakor should be mindful of the principle of sub judice, particularly as Kanu's ongoing treason trial is still before the court.

"The prosecution has concluded its case, and it is now incumbent upon Mr. Ejimakor and the other lawyers to mount a strong defence for Kanu," he added.

He added that rather than focusing on legal strategy, the lawyer had "resorted to extra-legal tactics" by joining "a career anarchist to influence the process."

The presidential spokesperson described the protest as "shambolic" saying Ejimakor's action "questions his adherence to professional ethics," urging the relevant legal bodies to "consider appropriate sanctions for the unethical conduct of the bearded lawyer."

Besides, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, cautioned rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Sowore, against using street protests to influence judicial proceedings, saying matters of justice are resolved in courtrooms, not through public agitation.

Reacting to the protest in Abuja led by Sowore, Dare, in a post on his verified X handle, @SundayDareSD, described such demonstrations as "counterproductive" and inimical to the rule of law.

"Protests, threats, attempts at mob actions, and inflammatory rhetoric do not aid the judicial process. Instead, they hinder it, creating unnecessary tension and undermining the rule of law," he stated.

The presidential media aide said Sowore's "pastime of PR agitation and courting of public sympathy to interfere with judicial proceedings is outdated and counterproductive in a modern democracy," stressing that such actions would not be tolerated in any law-abiding society.

"You cannot employ protest and civil unrest to demand the release of someone accused of terrorism and whose case is still in court. Not even in America," Dare said.

He clarified that the case of the leader of the proscribed IPOB predates Tinubu's administration and remains strictly under judicial consideration. According to him: "This administration respects the independence of the courts and will not interfere in ongoing legal proceedings."

While reaffirming the President's commitment to justice and constitutional order, Dare warned that freedom and democracy "have their limits," adding that "testing these limits will invite the full application of the laws as clearly stated.

"The judiciary should be left alone to do its work without interference. President Tinubu remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice is served fairly and transparently", he said.

Police Arrest Kanu's Lawyer, Brother

Also yesterday, Ejimakor, and his Kanu's brother, Emmanuel Kanu, were arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force. The incident was confirmed in a post by human rights activist and convener of the Take It Back movement, Sowore, who demanded their immediate release.

"The PoliceNG team deployed to brutalize #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protesters arrested Nnamdi Kanu's brother, and his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, as well as innocent bystanders. They were beaten and taken to the FCT command. The police must release them immediately," he stated.

Ejimakor also posted on Monday: "We've just been arrested. Myself, Prince Emanuel and others. We are at FCT command CID. Myself, Fine Boy and others. No 1 Zaria Street, Garki 2, Abuja."

Kanu, who is facing a seven-count charge on terrorism and treasonable felony, has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021. The IPOB leader was first arrested in 2015, granted bail in 2017, and fled after a military invasion of his home in Abia State.

Despite several court rulings ordering his release, the federal government has yet to comply, a situation that continues to stir public outrage and renewed agitation.

Police: Why We Used Teargas

The Nigeria Police Force defended the use of teargas by officers deployed to provide security and prevent hoodlums from hijacking Sowore's Free Nnamdi Kanu protest in Abuja.

However, the Force maintained a studied silence on the trending allegations that officers fired live bullets at protesters.

The former presidential candidate in the 2019 general election and protest organiser, Sowore, was seen in a viral video fleeing from officers allegedly firing live rounds at demonstrators.

The Force Spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a post titled "correction" on his verified X handle, explained: "Police teargassed protesters attempting to approach Aso Villa in clear contravention of a court order restricting protests around the Villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and Shehu Shagari Way.

"We are the country's foremost law enforcement agency. We carried out our mandate. And we did not block the road but cleared it after it was blocked by the protesters. This was to enable other Nigerians easy passage to their respective destinations."

Speaking earlier, the protest convener stated that #FreeNnamdiKanu protesters did not provoke the security operatives who dispersed the demonstration on Monday.

Sowore explained that the security operatives stormed the protest venue with about 10 trucks, some of which were gun trucks.

He stressed that the protesters were attacked without provocation, saying: "I was talking to them. They didn't particularly have any leadership. There were about 10 trucks -- some of them gun trucks -- that arrived as soon as we started the protest and people were gathering.

"So, there was no provocation on our part. We had promised an orderly protest -- it was peaceful -- but it was an unprovoked attack by the police force and a combined team of security operatives in the city."

In an earlier post on X, Sowore had called on citizens to take to the streets in peaceful protest:

"Good morning, wherever you may be this morning, do not stop moving. Carry a sign, sing a song, make a statement!," he urged prospective protesters.

Sowore Flees, Roads Blocked

The convener of the Free Nnamdi Kanu protest, Sowore and other protesters beat a retreat to avoid being arrested after security operatives tear-gassed protesters yesterday near the road leading to the Presidential Villa on day protest impacted human and vehicular movements in major parts of Abuja.

The protesters, who were barricaded from accessing the Eagles Square, were about to march on to the Presidential Villa in defiance of the warning by security personnel, comprising the army and the police, when they came under attack.

Although the Federal High Court in Abuja had last Friday approved the protest, it was with restrictions placed on certain locations where gatherings would not be allowed.

The ruling prohibited protesters from assembling near sensitive government areas including the Presidential Villa, the National Assembly, Force Headquarters, the Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and Shehu Shagari Way.

However, in defiance of the court order, the organisers, led by Sowore, proceeded with the planned protest by maintaining that they had not been officially served any court order.

Major parts of Abuja were on lockdown mode yesterday with many commuters going to work, in the morning stranded in heavy traffic arising from road blocks, mounted by security forces aimed at circumventing the planned protest called by activists for the release of the leader of IPOB, Kanu.

The Abuja- Keffi Road was blocked for several hours, leaving several commuters stranded as early as 5a.m, while access to the Federal Secretariat and Three Arms Zone, leading to the National Assembly and Supreme Court was also totally blocked.

Security operatives were also diverting traffic from major roads like Shehu Shagari Ahmadu Bello Way while also firing tear gases to turn people away.

In the same manner, commuters heading to the city centre from the Bwari, Ushafa axis were cordoned off at the Dutse intersection with the aim of preventing commuters from joining the busy Kubwa Express Way that leads to the city centre.

NSCDC Condemns Invasion of Headquarters

The high command and management of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has condemned the invasion of the Corps Headquarters by some alleged anti-government protesters.

Speaking on the invasion by over 50 protesters at the entrance of the Corps National Headquarters in Abuja on Monday morning; the Corps National Spokesman, Chief Superintendent Afolabi Babawale said the act was totally condemnable as the protesters invaded the entrance of the Corps National Headquarters chanting different protest songs.

Babawale said the NSCDC Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Audi, had earlier sent a red alert warning across the Corps Commands and Formation on the need to be wary of those protesters who have marked October 20 as a protest day in support of the IPOB leader, and the need for the operatives to enhance the security and protection of critical national assets and infrastructure in their respective domain.

He said: "Our respective formations and commands have been alerted to the need to upscale security in the protection of the nation's critical infrastructure in order to avert any form of vandalism by hoodlums and unscrupulous elements who could hijack the protest.

"Intelligence undercover and uniform personnel were also deployed across the States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to ensure the security of lives and property as some defiant individuals might turn out for the protest which has already been barred by court.

"On this note the NSCDC wishes to reiterate its commitment to the discharge of its statutory mandate in safeguarding all critical national assets and infrastructure, disaster management, monitoring and supervision of private guard companies, protection of farmers and crops to enhance food security amongst others.

"The NSCDC however will not succumb to any form of threats, disruption of peace, vandalism of government utilities, activities of economic saboteurs in the oil or mining sectors, attacks of its operatives and destruction of property.

"The corps reaffirms that as much as the civil populace reserves the right to meaningful gathering and freedom of association; the need to exercise caution and restraint is fundamental especially where court bars any reasonable citizen from such gathering".

Shops, Markets Shut in Ondo

Commercial activities were paralysed on Monday in parts of Akure, the Ondo State capital, as Igbo traders joined the ongoing nationwide protest demanding the release of the detained leader of IPOB, Kanu.

The protest championed by activist, Sowore, witnessed the closure of major shops and markets owned by Igbo traders in solidarity with the call for Kanu's freedom under the banner #ReleaseNnamdiKanuNow.

Shops and business outlets, including automobile spare parts dealers, supermarkets, electronics stores, and food marts, were locked up throughout the day, leaving several commercial corridors of the city unusually quiet.

Areas such as Oba Adesida Road, Arakale, NEPA Junction, Old Garage, and Oyemekun Road which normally bustle with commercial activity were virtually deserted as traders stayed away from business in what many described as a show of solidarity.

Residents who spoke with THISDAY described the action as a clear indication of unity among the Igbo community in Akure and a peaceful expression of their demand for justice.

According to Mr. Vincent Chukwu, a spare parts dealer, "The Igbos here in Akure have always joined in any peaceful or civil action calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu. It's our way of showing concern and demanding justice for one of our own."

Another resident, Sunday Nwoke, expressed mixed feelings about the development. While acknowledging the peaceful nature of the protest, he noted its adverse impact on daily business transactions.

Meanwhile, security operatives, including personnel of thNPF and NSCDC were strategically deployed across the Akure metropolis to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Heavily armed officers were sighted around key flashpoints where small groups of traders gathered, ensuring that the protest remained calm and orderly.

Umuahia, Aba in Total Shutdown

Public and private businesses were totally shut down Monday in Abia State as residents of the two major cities, Umuahia and Aba joined in the nationwide protest against the continued detention of Kanu.

Roads and streets were empty while markets and shops as well as banks and motor parks remained closed both in Umuahia and Aba. In Umuahia government businesses were grounded as civil servants stayed back at their homes with their offices locked. The state secretariat was devoid of any form of activities.

At the Umuahia North Local Government headquarters at the city centre, the gate was securely locked and workers were nowhere in sight.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Different groups held protests notably at Isi gate city centre, Okpara Square, and at Afaraukwu area of Umuahia where Kanu hails from. Protesters poured invectives on the federal authorities for their refusal to release the IPOB leader even after he was freed by the Appeal Court in 2022.

A group of Jewish worshippers were seen marching silently along Bank Road Umuahia and stopped in front of the government house and waited for some moments as if in meditation.

Security operatives comprising army and police stationed at government house gate kept their eyes on the worshippers. But there was no incident.

All around the capital city no violent incident was recorded as protesters conducted themselves peacefully while singing protest songs. Police patrol vans were seen moving around the capital city.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Danladi Isa was seen at Okpara Square leading his own police patrol to ensure that protesters did not resort to violence.

Reports from the commercial city of Aba showed that residents merely stayed indoors. There was no public protest on the streets for fear of brutal crackdown by security agencies as had happened on past occasions. Meanwhile, troops were patrolling the empty streets of Aba in their usual "show of force".

HURIWA Slams FG, IGP, Army Chief

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) also came down heavily on the federal government, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Chief of Army Staff, over what it described as a shameful, lawless, and dictatorial clampdown on peaceful Nigerians who gathered in Abuja to demand justice and the release of Kanu.

The association in a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko said the disgraceful show of force witnessed in the FCT on Monday was proof that the Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu was descending deeper into militarised tyranny, where peaceful dissent is treated as treason and citizens are ruled through fear instead of justice.

The group warned that the government's growing intolerance for peaceful protests is a dangerous provocation that could one day spiral out of control. "If you keep pushing citizens to the wall, they will fight back," HURIWA cautioned.

"No government can suppress the people forever. Hunger and injustice will always find a voice. Nigeria is not a military barracks; it is a democracy; at least, it is supposed to be," it added.

It accused the Tinubu administration of ruling with fear and intimidation, saying the clampdown exposed an embarrassing level of insecurity within government circles. "Even if protesters marched toward Aso Rock, they could never breach its walls. That place is impenetrable and heavily guarded. So, what exactly is the government afraid of? The truth?" HURIWA asked.

Traders tear-gassed in Abuja

Security operatives on Monday unleashed violence on traders and passersby in Abuja, firing several rounds of tear gas canisters into the popular Eda Plaza, a major building materials hub in the capital city.

The chaotic scene unfolded around the Habitat area along Jabi Road, as police officers attempted to disperse crowds believed to be part of a peaceful protest demanding the release of Kanu.

Witnesses said the police fired tear gas indiscriminately into the plaza, forcing hundreds of traders and customers to flee in panic. Several people reportedly fainted, while others sustained injuries as they scrambled for safety.

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Olawale Ajimotokan, Michael Olugbode, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Fidelis David, Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo